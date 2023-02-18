‘Vampire Diaries’ Bloopers: Nina Dobrev Fell Over in Katherine’s Dress

The Vampire Diaries was serious drama about love and vampires. It ran for eight seasons and launched two spinoffs on The CW. But, the cast and crew kept things light on the set. Vampire Diaries bloopers abounded so it was hard to take the melodrama too seriously.

Nina Dobrev | Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder were on a Television Critics Association panel during season 1 of The Vampire Diaries with producers. The gang already had tales of three different types of bloopers halfway through the first season. The Vampire Diaries is now streaming on HBO Max and Peacock.

Nina Dobrev’s ‘Vampire Diaries’ blooper

Wesley shared the biggest Vampire Diaries blooper of all. When Dobrev was playing Katherine, she wore an elaborate dress. It was so elaborate that she couldn’t even keep her balance.

“What about when you were Katherine, and you had that really long dress and fell?” Wesley said. “She was all trying to be sexual.” And then she was [saying], ‘Boys, chase me.’”

Somerhalder remembered the spill Dobrev took.

“And then she like ‘wham,’” Somerhalder said. “And all you just see are knickers.”

Nina Dobrev defends her ‘Vampire Diaries’ bloopers

Dobrev called out her Vampire Diaries co-stars for leaving her on the ground.

“And then I couldn’t get up because it was so much dress that I was just sitting there, like ‘save me,’” Dobrev said.

Somerhalder felt bad after the fact.

“All you see is, like, petticoat up,” Somerhalder said. “We didn’t even help her.”

Paul Wesley screwed up lines a lot too

Fortunately, Dobrev wasn’t alone in embarrassment on stage. The Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson shared the takes he has to go through to get a good one from Wesley.

“I’m in the editing rooms, so I see a lot,” Williamson said. “My favorites are in the editing room, like whenever they say ‘cut’ and they keep the camera rolling. It’s Paul beating himself up.”

Co-creator Julie Plec elaborated.

“Yeah, Paul is like, ‘Oh, I didn’t get that.’ I totally messed that up, man. Let me go again. Wait. I know the camera’s not on me, but let me go again.’”

10 years ago today, The Vampire Diaries premiered on @TheCW scoring the biggest CW premiere in history, with nearly 5 million viewers.



The supernatural teen drama ran for 8 seasons and was a huge pop culture phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/L2plThbPeC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 10, 2019

Williamson said he usually ends up using the first take anyway. Executive Producer Bob Levy also shared a time Dobrev goofed off.

“One of my favorite memories is Kayla biting Nina on the shoulder, which I happened to be on set for,” Levy said. “And it was this thing where Nina was screaming in character, and because Kayla was her roommate at the time in Atlanta and one of her best friends. It transitioned from a scream to a laugh, and a shriek to a smile as soon as cut was called, and it’s just like a great moment.”

Dobrev explained herself.

“Because I wanted her to actually bite me because I wanted to really feel the pain and scream,” Dobrev said. “And so she would sometimes.”