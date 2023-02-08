‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10: Astrologist Predictions and Beyond: Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s Success … And a Baby?

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 will follow Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s struggle to open their new restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s and astrologist Joy Yasonce Elms predicts success, but also stress in the coming months.

Using sun sign charts, Yascone Elms told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that Schwartz & Sandy’s will be a huge success once they get the doors open. “Yet the Lunar eclipse in Scorpio May 5th, 2023, may lead to a bit of stress for the joint venture for Schwartz and Sandoval,” she envisioned. “During this time news may surface of a pregnancy for Cancer partners Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix and or other news that throws a wrench into their plans.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Tom Schwartz regrets choosing bromance over marriage

In the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer, Schwartz wonders to Sandoval if the restaurant caused his divorce from Katie Maloney. “It looks like the restaurant will be very successful once they open with within Divine Timing this year,” Yascone Elms said.

“Schwartz will have great luck attracting investors and money from May 2023 to May 2024 so it looks like they will do well,” she predicted. “Sandoval’s Cancer Sun rules Libra Schwartz’s career house yet Libra most often wants happiness in a relationship. This begs to question as to why he chose his bromance over his marriage.”

Does Tom want to reconcile with Katie on ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

The season also teases that Schwartz hooked up with Raquel Leviss, causing a massive divide in the friend group. But Yasonce Elms said Schwartz is truly mourning the demise of his marriage.

“As a Libra having a committed partnership in marriage and business is vital to Tom. Libras don’t like being alone as they rule marriage and partnership for the entire zodiac,” she explained.

“Tom will be hyper-focused on marriage and may have regret and desire to reconcile with Katie as Jupiter the planet of blessings transits his house of marriage and partnership the first half of 2023, as Jupiter transits Aries,” she said. “This time period is Divine Timing Blessings Season Seven in The Power of Divine Timing and is an indication of marriage and or business partnership, and occurs once every 12 years.”

But Katie will show that she’s moved on in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

Yascone Elms also believes that Schwartz will try to make amends with Maloney. “But as a Capricorn Katie may not be so forgiving,” she envisions. “Schwartz prioritized his bromance with Sandoval over his marriage and Capricorns don’t take feelings of betrayal lightly.” Maloney also feels betrayed by Schwartz and Leviss’s hookup.

Also, a new relationship may be in the cards for Maloney. “Katie may welcome a new love interest in 2023,” she envisioned. “Particularly the second half of 2023, May 16th, 2023, through May 25th, 2024, as Jupiter the planet of blessings transits Taurus Whilst her ex hopes for reconciliation. At the full moon lunar eclipse in Scorpio May 5th, 2023, may point to an end of a dear friendship.”

Who from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ does the astrologist see having a baby?

While Sandoval will be riding the success wave with Schwartz & Sandy’s, his girlfriend Ariana Madix will also experience career success, Yasone Elms predicts.

“Ariana will shine as well as a Cancer she experiences a season of blessings in her career house. She may take on more of a role within the restaurant as well,” she said. But then, Yascone Elms envisions surprising news for the couple. Madix has repeatedly said on Vanderpump Rules that having children wasn’t something she could see in her future.

However, Yascone Elms said destiny may have different plans. “Then at the full moon lunar eclipse on May 5th in Scorpio, Ariana and Tom may get news from the stork that they are expecting, or they may announce plans to adopt,” she said.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix will be a big focus on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

Yascone Elms also said that the show may cause some stress for Sandoval and Madix, with Saturn planet of challenges transiting their house of television and media. “Yet they will shine and be a major focus of the show during the first six months of 2023,” she said.

They will be a “huge focus on the show this season as the planet of good fortune, Jupiter transits their house of career. I call this in the book The Power of Divine Timing; Divine Timing Blessing Season Ten,” she said.

“The lunar eclipse in Scorpio ruling their house of children could see the pair announcing they are expecting or adopting,” she added.

However, this “new addition” may simply be a new endeavor. “At the time of this eclipse, they may announce instead a new creative project they will undertake as a team as well,” Yascone Elms suggested. The couple are also huge animal lovers so who knows … could it be a new furry addition to their pack?

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premieres at 9 pm ET on Bravo.