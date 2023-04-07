‘Vanderpump Rules’: 7 Questions Andy Cohen Must Ask About ‘Scandavol’ During the Season 10 Reunion

Vanderpump Rules fans are anxiously awaiting the air date for the show’s season 10 reunion with Andy Cohen. After all, this will be the first time the cast has gathered for a reunion since the news of “the Scandoval” broke in early March.

Viewers have a lot of questions they’re hoping Cohen will ask — not to mention all the shade that will surely be thrown at Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Here are seven questions the beloved host must ask in order to finally set the record straight.

Vanderpump Rules’ ‘Scandoval’ in summary

Vanderpump Rules cast, fans, and most importantly, Ariana Madix were shocked to learn that Sandoval, Madix’s boyfriend of nearly a decade, was having an affair with Leviss. The affair had apparently been going on for six months (at least).

Madix discovered it by accident when she picked up Sandoval’s phone, which fell out of his pocket during one of his cover band’s performances. She found a sexually inappropriate video and intimate texts between Sandoval and Leviss on Sandoval’s phone.

Madix and Sandoval split up. Despite Leviss telling TMZ photographers she and Sandoval were “on a break,” they appear to be very much together. The pair has been spotted in public jointly numerous times.

Needless to say, their castmates were not pleased. Leviss was even granted a temporary restraining order against Schaena Shay after claiming Shay punched her in the face. Sources later confirmed that Leviss attended part of the reunion, with Shay attending a separate segment of the same gathering.

So many questions, so little time for the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion

The Season 10 reunion episode filmed on March 23. However, Bravo has not aired it yet as the season is still playing out weekly. Fans are dying to know what Cohen asked and how everything played out. As Forbes reports, the Bravo host has admitted that things got very aggressive. Here are seven questions we all hoped he demanded answers for:

1. Which cast members, if any, secretly knew about the affair or harbored suspicions?

So far, it appears most of the castmates were genuinely shocked that Sandoval and Leviss were hooking up in private. However, looks can be deceiving. Tom Schwartz has offered various timelines for when he found out, with many Vanderpump Rules fans noting discrepancies.

2. Did Ariana Madix have any suspicions before discovering the video on Sandoval’s phone?

By all accounts, Madix was “shocked and devastated” by the discovery. News of the affair completely blindsided her. However, perhaps she had a sneaking suspicion and never let on. If she did, what was it that raised her suspicions?

3. What did James Kennedy mean by his “makes sense” comment on Instagram?

Kennedy and Leviss ended their engagement months before her affair with Sandoval started, allegedly. But clearly, he noticed something before it was revealed. What did he mean by his “everything makes sense” comment on Instagram?

4. Why didn’t Sandoval just end his relationship with Madix before he cheated?

In the previews for the rest of the season, Sandoval almost appears to blame Madix for his indiscretions. He claims they were rarely sexually intimate and he wishes they “both” would have tried harder. If he was unhappy with Madix, why wouldn’t he end the relationship so he could be free to date Leviss?

5. Was the Tom Schwartz storyline a cover-up?

Before the “Scandoval,” there was already drama between castmates because Leviss had made out with Tom Schwartz, who recently split from his now ex-wife, Katie Maloney. Apparently, Maloney and Schwartz had agreed to stay friends but not hook up with each other’s friends.

Leviss has denied that the storyline was a cover-up. However, this hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling that she was pursuing the other Tom the entire time.

6. Are Leviss and Sandoval in love?

Sandoval lost a decade-long relationship, took a hit financially, and dealt with severe personal fallout. It will be interesting to hear if they are remorseful or actually in love with each other.

7. Can the cast ever forgive Sandoval and Leviss and trust them as friends again?

This seems unlikely. Madix said on camera that she would like Sandoval “to die.” However, perhaps time can heal all wounds, even in this case.

Regardless, this will likely be the most-watched Vanderpump Rules reunion in history.