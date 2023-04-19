‘Vanderpump Rules’: All the Signs the Cast Ignored That Tom Sandoval Was Cheating on Ariana Madix

The cast of Vanderpump Rules is still dealing with the news that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix for months with his co-star Raquel Leviss. Although most viewers were surprised to learn about the months-long affair, Tom’s co-stars completely missed all of the signs that pointed toward the truth.

From Tom and Raquel snuggling under a blanket to the pair’s regular clubbing outings, here are all the signs Vanderpump Rules cast members ignored leading up to Tom’s affair.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast ignored these red flags about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

News broke early this year that Tom had been cheating on Ariana for several months with Raquel, who has been a part of the show for several years now. The news shocked Vanderpump Rules fans to the core, but there were signs along the way that everyone missed.

An inside source told Bravo and Cocktails that Lala Kent’s story about finding Tom and Raquel snuggling under a blanket was true. This should have been a major warning about what was really going on between the two, but it wasn’t the only red flag that popped up.

“They also went to parties and clubs without Ariana, also found that weird. But the inner circle didn’t say anything,” the insider shared. “Everyone acted like it was normal, if Ariana wasn’t concerned, and she wasn’t until she found out, then people assumed whatever.”

The source noted that a few of the cast members thought that Tom and Ariana may have had an open relationship. That might explain why nobody said anything to Ariana, but, as the insider explained, the whole situation was “very strange” regardless of what people suspected.

Lala Kent believes Tom Sandoval ‘crossed a line’ long before Ariana Maddix knew about the affair

Shortly after the affair news broke, Lala admitted that something was strange about Tom’s interactions with Raquel. In fact, Lala claims that she told some of her co-stars about her suspicions before the cheating scandal was uncovered.

According to E Online, Lala told Scheana Shay about what might be going on behind closed doors, though she admittedly didn’t have any real proof that Tom was cheating on Ariana.

“I didn’t have any proof,” Lala explained. “I talked to Scheana about it.”

Lala considered informing Ariana that Tom might be cheating, but ultimately decided against it, citing that she didn’t have a close enough relationship with her to confide her concerns.

The Vanderpump Rules star went on to say that her fractured relationship with Tom is what drove a wedge between her and Ariana. If they had been on better terms, perhaps she would have felt more confident about sharing her thoughts.

This ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star may have known about the cheating scandal before anyone else

While many Vanderpump Rules cast members suspected that Tom was cheating, there is one person who may have known what was going on long before the news broke: Tom Schwartz.

Considering all of the red flags that surfaced over the past year, Lala believes that pretty much everyone on the show knew that something was up. And if most of them could read the tea leaves, then there’s no way Tom’s bestie and business partner was as clueless as it seems.

“I said the only way you didn’t know was if you actively literally covered your eyes and closed your ears because I knew,” Lala stated. “You’ll see this season…From experience, these two have crossed a line. They’re f***ing each other.”

An insider claims that the Tom Tom owner knew about his friend’s affair long before the rest of the world found out. Once he knew what was going on, he allegedly told Tom to break the news to Ariana as soon as possible.

Despite all the drama, Lala went on to reveal that Ariana is doing her best to heal and move on with her life.

Fans can catch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Wednesday nights on Bravo.