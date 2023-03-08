‘Vanderpump Rules’: Ariana Madix Foreshadows Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Scandoval – ‘Am I About to Be Mad at Raquel’?

A comment Ariana Madix makes to Raquel Leviss in the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules is haunting in light of the news that her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Leviss were having a shocking affair.

Teased in the latest episode, Madix and Leviss go shopping together ahead of a fun girls’ trip to celebrate Katie Maloney’s divorce from Tom Schwartz.

Leading up to the episode, Leviss expressed a romantic interest in Schwartz and told Maloney she asked him to make out with her. Stunned and hurt, Maloney told Leviss she wasn’t ready to see her ex-husband with another woman from their friend group.

Meanwhile, unbeknownst to viewers – and Madix – Leviss was having a several months-long affair with Sandoval. The news broke after Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finished filming. But production returned to filming to add the shocking development to the season.

Ariana Madix tells Raquel Leviss to ‘go crazy’ before knowing of the affair with Tom Sandoval

Madix has been supportive of both Maloney and Leviss but expressed disbelief to Leviss that she told Maloney she wanted to make out with Schwartz.

“I could not believe what you told Katie last night,” Madix said to Leviss and an upcoming episode. “That you asked Schwartz if he wanted to make out.”

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Tom Schwartz | Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Madix then added, “I was like, ‘Am I about to be mad at Raquel for the first time?'” Madix laughed while asking the question, fully unaware that Leviss was either currently having an affair with Sandoval or would hook up with him in the coming months.

The remark is chilling, especially since Madix adds, “We’ve been encouraging Raquel to, ‘Get out there, make mistakes, just go crazy!'”

“But then when she says she asked Schwartz to make out with her, it’s like, ‘OK, but not like that,'” Madix laughs.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast rallied around Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules cast quickly divided in support of Madix when news broke of the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair. Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Maloney have been vocal in their support of Madix. Also, Kristen Doute, who is no longer on the show, has also been very supportive of Madix.

Doute dated Sandoval before he and Madix got together. She initially hated Madix and tried to sabotage their relationship, even trying to prove that Sandoval had cheated on Madix. Doute encouraged a Miami woman who said she had sex with Sandoval to fly to Los Angeles to confront Sandoval. The confrontation, which occurred at SUR fell flat.

Of course, now, other cast members are saying “I told you so.” Jax Taylor, who also is no longer on the series, had a falling out with Sandoval, tweeted, “I’ve called a lot of things on that show that people never believed… everything I say always ends being true.”

Doute, Taylor, and his wife Brittany Cartwright are rumored to return to filming in some capacity, either during a Vanderpump Rules episode or on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Tom Sandoval issues another apology – this time to Ariana

Meanwhile, Sandoval has issued a second apology, this time directed toward Madix. His initial apology focused mainly on his restaurants, which were receiving a slew of poor reviews. Sandoval was dragged for omitting any mention of Madix in his original apology. His newest, well-crafted apology was directed completely at Madix.

“My love for Ariana is stronger than any camera could have captured,” he wrote. “Some of our best times were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.