‘Vanderpump Rules’: Ariana Madix Never Realized the Meaning Behind the Lightning Bolt Necklace Raquel Leviss Wore

After Raquel Leviss’s affair with Tom Sandoval was revealed, clues like how the couple wore matching lighting bolt necklaces dripped out within the Vanderpump Rules fandom.

Sandoval often wore lightning bolt merchandise in a nod to his and Tom Schwartz’s restaurant TomTom, which features a lightning bolt in the logo. Leviss was seen purchasing her lightning bolt necklace in a recent Vanderpump Rules episode, which became just another obvious clue she and Sandoval were having an affair.

And while now the clues seem apparent, the cast, including Sandoval’s (now) ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix didn’t notice them then.

Ariana Madix did not notice that Raquel Leviss wore the lightning bolt necklace

During a recent bombshell appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Madix addressed whether she knew of Leviss’s lightning bolt necklace.

Raquel Leviss | Casey Durkin/Bravo

“No! And it’s crazy because I was out with her,” Madix said on the WWHL After Show. “This was a Wednesday I found this out. I was out with her on Saturday night. She was, like, begging me to come hang out with her. We went out dancing, had this great time, and she was definitely wearing it then. But I never clocked that there was some sort of … I don’t know, just never thought it never was the thing.”

Katie Maloney thinks paying $780 for the necklace was excessive

Leviss bought the lightning bolt necklace during a shopping spree with Charli Burnett. The women were seen at the counter, checking out, which is when Leviss saw the necklace in the jewelry case. “Ooh, can I see that little lightning bolt?” Leviss asked the salesperson.

Of course, when Leviss saw the price, she immediately reconsidered the purchase. But, the shopping excursion was shortly after her birthday and Burnett nudged her to buy it. “Yeah, it’s gold! It’s diamonds … just spend it,” Burnett said. So Leviss went for it.

Watching the episode back, Katie Maloney rolled her eyes when she saw how much Leviss paid for the necklace. “$780 on that little, um … thing?” Maloney said in an earlier appearance on WWHL. “Waste of money,” she scoffed.

The lightning bolt symbol extended beyond the necklace

The first piece of controversy occurred long before Leviss and Sandoval’s affair was discovered. During Vanderpump Rules filming, the narrative that Leviss was hot for Tom Schwartz permeated the season. Of course, now everyone knows the Schwartz and Leviss hookup concept was mainly fabricated and was likely used as a cover for Sandoval and Leviss.

So when Leviss wore an oversized TomTom hoodie with the bedazzled lightning bolt in the front at BravoCon, Vanderpump Rules cast and fans questioned her motives. At the time fans thought Leviss was rubbing her hookup with Schwartz in Maloney’s face.

But during the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale, Maloney had a startling revelation. She recalled asking Schwartz about the hoodie at BravoCon, which is when Schwartz said to her that Leviss wasn’t wearing it for him and to “trust” him.

According to their timeline, Sandoval and Leviss were already in the middle of their affair during BravoCon in October.