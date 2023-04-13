‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Dines in an ‘Insane’ Cave at Alux Restaurant in Mexico

Holy cave-dining Batman! Katie Maloney and Vanderpump Rules friends dined inside a luxurious cave while vacationing in Mexico.

Lala Kent, Kristina Kelly, James Kennedy, and Ally Lewber experienced the Alux restaurant, located inside a large cave in Playa Del Carmen. Their jaws dropped when they arrived at the location, insisting this was a pretty “insane” experience.

Alux is the kind of location that would definitely spark Lisa Vanderpump’s interest. Vanderpump Rules producers gave viewers a glimpse inside the restaurant, as Kennedy escorted some of the women down the staircase into the massive cave. Colorful lighting danced along the walls, accentuating the natural rock formations. The designers also took advantage of blending softness, textures, and elegance inside the restaurant.

Alux is located inside a 10,000-year-old cave

The Epicurean Traveler described the experience of “dining in a 10,000-year-old cavern in Riviera Maya.” Even walking up to the restaurant is an adventure. “Entering the restaurant’s courtyard was like walking through a tropical Mayan jungle as we followed a cobblestone path lit by twinkling lights. A mysterious descending staircase lined with luminaries descended into a spectacular underworld that took our breath away.”

Alux restaurant | Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Maloney and friends had to go off the resort property to visit Alux. “A short $10 cab ride from the tourist center of town is a scenic underworld that is one of the most unique eateries you could want to visit,” The Chicago Tribune shared. The cave is filled with nooks that provide for some private and semi-private dining, plus the vast restaurant is equipped with a DJ booth and dance floor.

What’s on the Alux menu?

The Chicago Tribune visited Alux in 2012 and said the food was moderately priced, ranging from $12 to $34 an entree. Also, the food was “average at best, not as mind-blowing as the environment.”

Enjoy the delicious international cuisine of Alux Restaurant​ and fall in love with the #RivieraMaya ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7HTbqIkkS3 — Riviera Maya (@RivieraMaya) January 19, 2018

The menu offers a vast wine and cocktail list. Prices have certainly increased since 2012. They range from “market price” for lobster, to about $31 for a burger. A ribeye black Angus steak will set you back about $83. The salmon entree is about $32. The restaurant also offers salads, fresh oysters, and a risotto option.

The chef appears to update the menu throughout the years. The Epicurean Traveler enjoyed a dish no longer on the menu called the “the Mayan Sacrifice.” Which was a “tender, savory chicken breast stuffed with goat cheese and chaya (known as tree spinach in the Yucatan), wrapped in bacon, accompanied by blackberry and mango sauces and served with julienne chive vegetables.”

And while there does not appear to be a special “kids menu,” the website notes that “kids [are] allowed.”

What do reviews say about Alux?

Alux Yelp reviews are only slightly better than Schwartz & Sandy’s – even post-Scandaval fallout. At about three and a half stars, Alux diners suggest ordering cocktails first while touring the cave before dinner. Also, one patron revealed that it cost $130 to book the private cave, but it was worth it. The same diner (but also others) stressed that the restaurant is humid and to bring fans if possible.

Trying a grasshopper for the first time at ALUX restaurant in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/LnQmRP6zrp — Jonna Mae (@Mae) December 10, 2021

One reviewer noted the “live bats” when they entered the cave. Others commented on the good service and cocktails.

Vanderpump Rules is on Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.