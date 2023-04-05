Here’s Why the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Had to Follow a New Rule While Filming the Season 10 Reunion

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion has been officially taped, and let’s just say that things definitely got messy. After all, the highly-anticipated episode was filmed amid a rough couple of weeks in the VPR universe.

And when a leak threatened to spoil the reunion, network executives had to take drastic measures to protect the show’s integrity. As such, the Vanderpump Rules cast had to follow a new rule while filming the episode.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 reunion was filmed amid a cheating scandal

Before VPR returned with new episodes in February 2023, everyone was talking about Tom Schwartz’s relationship with Raquel Leviss. This was after Leviss and Schwartz reportedly hooked up at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding. At the time, Schwartz was in the middle of a divorce from Katie Maloney.

But then, a March 2023 turn of events sent shockwaves through the entire VPR universe. News broke out that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had broken up after nearly a decade of dating due to his affair with Leviss. Before the affair came to light, Sandoval and Madix were the Bravo show’s longest-running relationship after Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

Many viewers thought Leviss would not attend the VPR Season 10 reunion. However, the reality TV star announced on Instagram that she would show her face and apologize to Ariana Madix in person. Leviss earlier issued an exclusive statement to ET regarding the scandal and apologized privately to Madix.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10’s reunion was taped on March 23. Viewers are eager to see how the cheating scandal affects the show.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast had to follow a new rule while filming the season 10 reunion

The Vanderpump Rules cast had to follow a new rule while filming the season 10 reunion. Speaking on her podcast “Give Them Lala,” cast member Lala Kent recently revealed the cast got a call informing them that they would not be allowed to have their phones while filming the reunion episode. The reason for this ban, according to Kent, was due to a leak.

The reality TV star said that on the call, she was informed that she would be given her phone on breaks to check up on her daughter. However, she wasn’t allowed to post any details about the reunion while it was happening.

The mom of one refuted any claims that the leak could be on the production team. “I don’t think it’s a producer… Production is actively wanting it to stop.”

No one sided with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss at the reunion

According to TMZ, Leviss and Sandoval were viciously attacked at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. The outlet reported that no one on the show sided with them. And apparently, at one point, host Andy Cohen had to physically separate two contestants to keep the peace. “It was like a nuclear bomb went off in the studio,” said a source about what it was like to film.

That said, photos obtained by Page Six appear to show Sandoval and Leviss talking outside after the cameras stopped recording. “Raquel and Tom took time to sit and talk after filming,” an insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight about their conversation. “They chatted over what happened on set and how they felt. It was a rough day, but they are happy they were able to show the cast their side of things.”

Given that Bravo just released the midseason trailer, the Vanderpump Rules reunion isn’t likely to air for at least a few weeks or even months. And while Leviss and Sandoval’s cheating scandal was probably the most talked about thing at the reunion, we won’t know what really happened until the episode airs.