‘Vanderpump Rules’: Charli Burnett Reflects on Defending Raquel – ‘I Hate When People Aren’t Honest’

Charli Burnett had Raquel Leviss’s back during the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules and, of course, now feels reflective in light of the latest developments.

During a girls’ trip dinner, Burnett sided with Leviss when Lala Kent, Kristina Kelly, and Katie Maloney came for her during dinner over her desire to make out with Tom Schwartz. Schwartz and Maloney were not completely divorced at the time and Leviss expressed an interest in Schwartz.

But when Leviss fought back against Kent, reminding her of how her romance began with Randall Emmett, the dinner went downhill, leaving Burnett taking sides.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ conversation would have gone differently, Charli says

Burnett was firmly on Leviss’s side and they ultimately left the girls’ trip early. Vanderpump Rules Season 10 filming occurred months ago, but in recent days, an affair between Tom Sandoval and Leviss was revealed. Sandoval had been in a long-term relationship with Ariana Madix, someone who was always a good friend to Leviss.

Raquel Leviss and Charli Burnett | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Looking back at how fiercely she defended Leviss, Burnett said her words would be very different if the same instance played out today.

“Oh wow would these convos go differently now,” she tweeted during the latest Vanderpump Rules episode. “I hate when people aren’t honest.”

Charli Burnett is still a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ girls’ girl

“TBH, I feel incredibly silly on some things obvi knowing what I know now. I can take the accountability on my end always…,” she continued. “But what I won’t apologize for is always being a good & honest girls girl. Even if I look dumb for believing someone. I pride myself always on being a good friend. Especially to the women around me. I am only responsible for my words & actions if they ever hurt anyone.”

Burnett and Leviss didn’t just head home from the girls’ trip. Instead, they crashed Schwartz’s “guys’ night,” which is where they met up with Sandoval, James Kennedy, and others.

Like many Vanderpump Rules fans, Burnett expressed her shock when Sandoval and Leviss’s affair was exposed. “At the end of the day No one deserves to feel this gut punch. To say Im disappointed would be an understatement,” she tweeted.

‘Always in your corner,’ Charli tells Ariana Madix

After a week of the “Scandoval,” Madix returned to social media and made a statement. Several Bravolebs and Vanderpump Rules cast members replied, including Burnett.

Madix wrote, “Hi, where to begin? I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks. when I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours.”

“To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement,” she continued. However, I know that I am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f***ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run.”

Burnet replied, “You look so amazing.” Plus, “I love you. Always in ur corner.”