‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ex-Star Stassi Schroeder Inserts Herself into Katie and Raquel’s Drama

Stassi Schroeder might not star in Vanderpump Rules anymore, but that hasn’t stopped her from inserting herself into the drama viewers are watching unfold in season 10. One of the main storylines this season revolves around Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce. Katie gave Tom one rule he needed to follow if he wanted to remain friends with her. He broke it, and now the drama has bled over into the cast’s social media, and former Vanderpump Rules favorite Stassi just can’t help but get involved.

Stassi Schroeder | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Raquel Leviss’ recent Instagram post received backlash from Katie

On February 19th, a photograph of Raquel and Schwartz was posted on social media, standing in front of Schwartz and Sandy’s, the new restaurant. Raquel captioned the post with “Just cause” and an emoji with a tongue out and a peace sign.

The photograph appears to be a subtle jab at Katie, as she has made it known that she and Raquel are no longer on friendly terms. Prior to this post, Katie was called out by fans for referring to Raquel as a “fan girl” on Instagram after Raquel had worn a TomTom shirt to Bravocon.

Following Raquel’s recent Instagram post, Katie replied with a comment stating, “You really thought you did something here but these comments ATE LOLOL,” accompanied by three skull emojis.

Fans called Katie out, saying she needed to move on from the situation considering she and Schwartz were divorced. She replied to one saying, “The amount of times the picture landed in my inbox, I couldn’t leave it alone. Desperado.”

Stassi also commented on the photo of Schwartz and Raquel, tagging Katie in the process. “I know no one asked for my opinion, but it’s moments like this I really miss giving it,” she wrote, adding a laughing a emoji at the end.

Katie clearly appreciated her BFF having her back, “LEMME GUESS? You’d like a glass of Pinot Grigio? LOL”

Katie’s comment refers to a previous argument in Vanderpump Rules when Stassi and Scheana Shay butted heads. Lisa Vanderpump asked whether Scheana and Stassi were talking. Stassi snipped, “I’m not really sure what I’ve done to you, but I’ll take a pinot grigio.”

Katie and Stassi remain close after Stassi’s firing from ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Bravo fired Vanderpump Rules star Stassi, along with Kristen Doute, in 2020. Fellow cast member Faith Stowers revealed the duo called the cops on her accusing her of theft.

Stowers said in a now-expired Instagram Live Chat, “There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Despite Stassi getting ousted from Vanderpump Rules, she and Katie remain close. Fans can see them enjoying time together on social media. Plus, Stassi’s comment regarding Raquel and Schwartz confirms the two are still close.