‘Vanderpump Rules’: Fans Call Katie Maloney ‘Salty’ for ‘Fan Girl’ Comment About Raquel Leviss

According to some sources close to the stars of Vanderpump Rules, a lot of interpersonal drama has gone down between the ninth season and the upcoming tenth. Specifically, the divorce between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz and the rumored “flirtationship” that sparked between Schwartz and fellow cast member Raquel Leviss has allegedly been causing some waves.

After Maloney commented on an Instagram post about Leviss to call her a “fan girl” for wearing a TomTom hoodie to BravoCon, some observers told the ex-Mrs. Schwartz that they thought she was starting to look a little “salty.”

(L) Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz | Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo (R) Raquel Leviss | Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz split after 12 years together

Maloney and Schwartz were an early fan-favorite VPR couple as the “Bubbas,” but they announced their split after 12 years together. She shared a statement on Instagram in March 2022. “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity,” she wrote, adding there were “no sides to choose.”

“We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain, and we cherish our friendship,” Maloney explained, sharing that she and Schwartz would “continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Fast forward a few months, and Schwartz supposedly had a makeout session with Leviss, who had also recently left a long relationship with their co-star, James Kennedy.

However, Schwartz recently told Page Six that Leviss is just a friend. He said it’d been an “absolute pleasure” to get to know her on a “deeper level” but noted he didn’t see a future with her when asked.

As for what Leviss had to say about Schwartz, she gushed a bit more than he did. “I think he’s cute,” she confessed. “I feel like we have a little flirty, friendly connection that’s lighthearted and fun.”

She added, “He’s a very sweet guy, obviously, and easy to talk to. It’s just very nice to have a friend in my corner.”

Katie Maloney called Raquel Leviss a ‘fan girl’ for supporting Tom Schwartz at BravoCon

Katie Maloney calls Raquel Leviss a 'fan girl' over Tom Schwartz hookup https://t.co/y0qyet5wsN pic.twitter.com/PN4uHhOzTo — Page Six (@PageSix) October 28, 2022

After Leviss wore a TomTom hoodie to BravoCon, nodding to a restaurant and bar named after Schwartz and his business partner and co-Tom, Tom Sandoval, Maloney commented on an Instagram post that called her co-star “messy.”

Maloney wrote, “She a fan girl. Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the tom’s.”

“Someone is SALTYYYYYYY,” one fan replied. “This isn’t a cute look for [you].”

“I get it that she should have understood ‘girl code,’ but y’all aren’t even close … no need to throw shade. Just makes you look bitter, salty [and] quite frankly, kinda pathetic,” another shared.

But not everyone disagreed with Maloney’s assessment. “Facts,” someone replied. “[Leviss] was SO thirsty to get into this group.”

Fans can watch the Katie Maloney ‘fan girl’ drama with Raquel Leviss unfold on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 10

There’s hardly any doubt that some of this, or at least conversations about this, has played out in front of cameras. And fans can tune in when the tenth season of Vanderpump Rules hits Bravo for more tea.

Executive producer Lisa Vanderpump spoke about some of the significant changes the stars have gone through, noting the new season will touch on their growth. “Before, they used to argue over ridiculous things [like] who’s flirting with who,” she told E! News, presumably without any thought of the Maloney/Schwartz/Leviss drama in mind.

“But now it’s much more serious issues, even though they still have a lot of fun,” she added. “They’re opening businesses. There’s been divorce. There’s been some hard breakups to watch. It’s definitely changed.”

