‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans React to Rumors That Fired Cast Member Stassi Schroeder Is Getting a spinoff Show 

Vanderpump Rules fans reacted after rumors surfaced that fired cast member Stassi Schroeder could be getting her own spinoff show, and they had some strong opinions. Here’s what Bravo fans said about Schroeder returning to their TV screens, and what the former reality star is doing now.

Stassi Schroeder was fired from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ for racist actions against another cast member

In 2020, Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired for their treatment of Faith Stowers, a fellow cast member and one of the only Black people ever featured on the Bravo show. Schroeder and Doute reported Stowers to the police for a crime she did not commit. The reality TV network fired Schroeder and Doute for falsely accusing and endangering Stowers.

Schroeder’s agency, UTA, and her public relations firm, Metro Public Relations, cut ties with her (per Variety). Doute’s book agency, Fuse Literary, also dropped her. Schroeder’s popular podcast, Straight Up with Stassi, was removed from all platforms.

Lisa Vanderpump, Schroeder’s fellow Bravo star and former employer at SUR restaurant, defended the fired cast members. “It wasn’t right what they did at all, but do I think they’re racist? 1,000 percent not,” Vanderpump said on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast. “Because I have a lot of diverse people working for me that they’ve all been working very close to for many years.”

Vanderpump repeated, “Do I think it was a racist action? Not at all. I just think it was awful timing, and stupid and ignorant.”

Fans reacted to rumors that Stassi Schroeder could be getting her own spinoff show

Lisa Vanderpump might be quick to forgive Stassi Schroeder, but Bravo fans are not. They discussed rumors that the former Vanderpump Rules star might be getting a spinoff show in a Reddit thread titled “Stassi, spin-off show?” The post cited Schroeder sharing photos of gifts from Paramount+ as a clue that the network approached her about making a new series.

“I can get over a lot of stuff but what she did to Faith is my line in the sand,” wrote one fan. “This was not a prank, it was not a teenage misstep. It was a grown a** woman doing something so dangerous to another woman without a clue of the way the world works and without a shred of real remorse or understanding once it was explained to her. Hard pass.”

Another fan wrote, “Hope this rumor isn’t true.”

Others said that even if Schroeder had never done anything to her former castmate, she wasn’t compelling enough to carry her own show.

“Idk what about Stassi’s stint on VPR would compel someone to give her a spin-off,” wrote one fan. “She was all right within the VPR bubble/drama, but she doesn’t seem interesting on her own. Neither is Beau, IMO.”

One fan cited Schroeder’s web series as an indicator that a spinoff show would be unsuccessful. “She had a web series around season 7 or 8, I think it was called Basically Stassi and it completely tanked,” they commented. “This was when she was popular on the show with lots of positive press, so I can’t imagine any network would be stupid enough to give her a show now.”

And another fan said, “Even without the stuff she did to Faith, I can’t find her exciting enough for her own spin off show.”

The former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star created a new podcast and a bestselling book since her firing

Stassi Schroeder is still finding success after being fired from Vanderpump Rules. After her Straight Up With Stassi podcast was removed from all platforms, she started a new podcast called The Good The Bad The Baby. Subscribers can pay $8.99 per month to hear Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, talk about their new lives as parents of one-year-old daughter Hartford.

In April, the former Bravo star released a New York Times bestselling book, Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom. It is the follow-up to Schroeder’s 2019 bestseller Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook.

Schroeder also has 2.7 million Instagram followers and frequently posts paid ads on the social media platform.

