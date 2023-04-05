‘Vanderpump Rules’: What Happened When the Cast Reunited for Birthday of Lala Kent’s Daughter?

The cast of Vanderpump Rules are generally embroiled in varied feuds whether they’re active cast members or not. The extended universe around businesswoman Lisa Vanderpump is packed with drama, and not a few feuds that extend outside of the show. But for the sake of Lala Kent’s daughter, some truces were made.

Kent’s 2-year-old daughter Ocean Kent was the star of the show during her March birthday celebrations. But was the vibe around the child a bit frosty, or did the Vanderpump Rules alums around her manage to loosen up?

Lala Kent’s daughter’s birthday party was a de facto ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion

When Vanderpump cast members celebrate major life milestones, things don’t always go smoothly, as Reality Blurb reports. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright infamously pulled out of Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s wedding last year, citing passport issues for their children. That triggered months of friction. Beau even demonstrated exactly how easy it is to obtain a child’s passport in the U.S.

Lala Kent’s daughter seemed to bring out another side of the Vanderpump crew. The biggest surprise was Kent’s former fiancee, Randall Emmett. Kent fretted over her daughter growing up in a “broken home.” But the separated family came together to celebrate Ocean’s second year.

Schroeder also made an appearance at the event. This was a surprise, given the timing. She had just announced her second pregnancy. More importantly, it seemed like she might stay home due to Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor skipping her wedding.

Could the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast put their feuds aside for a special evening?

Did Schroeder and other feuding Vanderpump castmates manage to put aside their differences enough for Kent’s party to be considered a success? Longtime cast member Scheana Shay opened up on the birthday bash on her podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.

According to Shay, the various scandals that played out on and off the show were no match for common decency. Cartwright and Schroeder skipped the silent treatment when they met at the party. They actually talked — and had slowly been repairing their relationship in preparation for the event.

“I did see them talk. I don’t know what they talked about, but I did see them.” Shay continued, “I do know Stassi reached out when Brittany’s dog died, and I know that obviously meant a lot to her.”

Shay has her own issues with Schroeder. But she congratulated her pregnant Vanderpump colleague on having a second child on the way. Shay pointed out the reasoning, despite so many public moments of drama between people who have gone through the Vanderpump world, Yahoo! reports. When it comes to kids, the cast can put aside the drama and be supportive.

Lala Kent’s party was a hit

Lala Kent in 2023 | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

According to Us Magazine, Ocean Kent’s party was a Monsters, Inc.-themed spectacle that thoroughly charmed the guests. There were plenty of rainbow-colored balloons, matched to the cardboard cutouts of the iconic Pixar characters.

The space was filled with plenty of kid-friendly chairs and tables, making it a perfect event for friends and parents to have their kids meet and get to know each other. Many of the kids — Ocean included — wore simple DIY Monsters, Inc. costumes to play along with the charming theme.

Lala Kent threw a fantastic party, by all public accounts. She kept the focus entirely on her daughter, although Vanderpump fans, of course, dug through details looking for drama. They might find that elsewhere, as Kent continues to find herself in the wake of her engagement falling apart. But this particular party was all about Ocean.