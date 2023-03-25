‘Vanderpump Rules’: Katie Maloney Gives Update on Sandwich Shop with Ariana Madix

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix are opening a sandwich shop.

When Katie’s now ex-husband Tom Schwartz opened Schwartz and Sandy’s with his best friend, Tom Sandoval, it pretty much put the nail in the coffin of his marriage. Maloney felt ignored and that her opinion didn’t matter.

Another issue for Maloney was that she had always wanted to open a sandwich shop, and her husband put that project on the back burner because he was busy with the bar.

Madix then stepped in to partner with Maloney.

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix are working on their sandwich shop

When their now ex-significant others were opening their bar, the women decided they would also be good as partners. During season 9, Madix joined Maloney in her lifelong dream of being a sandwich shop owner.

They even have a name, Something About Her, which they want to have an “unapologetically feminine” European vibe.

Maloney discussed the new business venture on Lala Kent’s Give Them Lala podcast. The host told her audience that the Something About Her owners had a sandwich tasting during the taping of Vanderpump Rules, which we will see at the end of the season. “I can’t get them off of my mind,” Lala said about what she sampled.

“They are the most fantastic sandwiches I’ve ever had in my entire life,” she told Maloney.

Maloney said they aren’t the “most innovative, out-of-the-box” sandwiches, but they want to make classic sandwiches that are done well and elevated with a spread or a spice. They hope to “punch it up” a bit.

She said that the one “that killed the most” was their vegetarian Greek salad sandwich. They also sampled a spicy turkey sandwich, a soppressata, and a vegan sandwich.

They are still working on kinds of bread and maybe soups and salads.

Why are people surprised that Katie Maloney is opening a sandwich shop?

Maloney and Madix are making it happen. They are getting their ducks in a row and meeting with an interior designer. There is a lot of prep work.

Maloney says that many people ask her, “Why sandwiches?”

She said that she doesn’t understand the question because it’s not the most obscure thing ever. “I’m not opening up a magic shop,” she joked. It’s not a crazy thing, people do eat sandwiches every day, and it is easier than opening a full-scale restaurant, she noted.

Maloney wants to open it and be “like a main character in a rom-com.” Kent said she would like to go to a cute sandwich shop every day and called her friend a genius.

When will Something About Her open?

“Coming 2023,” says Something About Her’s Instagram.

One of the posts is a pic of an adorable storefront that looks like something in Paris. There is no confirmation that the pic is of Something About Her.

They also sell merchandise through Shopify, including sweatshirts, t-shirts, and phone cases.

There are plenty of positive comments, including, “Love, love, love,” “I can’t wait,” and “Open, open, open.”

Fans are excited to see these women thrive.