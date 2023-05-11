‘Vanderpump Rules’: Katie Maloney Thinks Raquel Leviss Kissed Tom Schwartz to Make Tom Sandoval Jealous

Their affair may have been secret at the time, but Katie Maloney from Vanderpump Rules thinks Raquel Leviss only kissed Tom Schwartz to make Tom Sandoval jealous.

Maloney believes that Sandoval told Schwartz he was having an affair with Leviss after Leviss and Schwartz kissed at Scheana Shay’s wedding. She thinks perhaps Leviss was trying to get under Sandoval’s skin and make him jealous with the kiss. But Maloney also thinks Leviss wanted to make Sandoval jealous so he’d be forced to tell Schwartz, which ultimately would end any romantic pursuit for Schwartz.

Beyond cheating, what rocked the Vanderpump Rules world was that Sandoval cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix – someone who was also close friends with Leviss.

Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval | Nicole Weingart/Bravo

“I think right after the wedding, after him and Raquel kissed, is when Sandoval told him because I think Raquel was playing funny games with Sandoval, maybe trying to make him jealous because, ‘Well, I’m single. I can do what I want. You have a girlfriend, so I’m going to go kiss your friend,'” Maloney said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“And so that Sandoval can put a kibosh on it and told Schwartz that him and Raquel have a thing going on so Schwartz wouldn’t pursue Raquel. That’s why,” she added.

Tom Schwartz would keep Tom Sandoval’s secret

Maloney knew that Schwartz would keep Sandoval’s secret about the affair and also cover for him. “Doesn’t that make sense? So now Schwartz knows about it, but Schwartz isn’t going to do anything about it because he’s been, you know, Sandoval’s vault for years,” she added.

That meant Schwartz knew of the affair when he joked at Leviss’s glamping birthday about how Leviss’s type were “men who were taken.” Maloney thought that remark was dark. “In hindsight now, I’m like, wow, you’re just over here making inside jokes that’s so dark,” Maloney said.

Maloney’s timeline makes sense. Schwartz admitted he first learned of the affair in August, which was around the time of Shay’s wedding in Mexico. “I learned in August, in late August about the affair, the one-night stand — allegedly,” he said on WWHL. He continued, “In January, Tom came to me and he told me that he was in love with Raquel. I was flabbergasted.”

Tom Sandoval insists that he and Ariana Madix grew apart

Sandoval insisted that he and Madix grew apart. “Like many relationships, it felt like it became more of like a best friends, family [thing] — sometimes roommates,” Sandoval said on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast. “There were a lot of ways where the relationship was just lacking the intimacy, the connection. We would travel more by ourselves than we would together. I would go to weddings by myself.”

He also claimed to be having a midlife crisis. “As I turned 40, I started to look at my life and it looked very bleak,” he reflected. “I started to lose my optimism in life and my drive. I started to feel trapped,” he said. Adding, “I started thinking like, ‘I don’t need this house, I don’t need this s***, but I feel like I need to make a change to feel motivated, to feel optimistic again.’”

Maloney referred to Sandoval’s interview with Howie Mandel as a dumpster fire. “Yeah, it was terrible. He lied straight off from the beginning,” she said on WWHL.