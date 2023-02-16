‘Vanderpump Rules’: Is Katie Maloney the Reason Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss’ Romance Fizzled? Raquel Says Yes

Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules Season 10 returned on Feb. 8 with mostly the same cast but with tons of new drama. Since season 9 hit the network, several of the stars split with their partners, including married couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy called off their engagement, as well. However, a couple of the new singles have found their lips locked, and not everyone is happy about it.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 features Raquel Leviss and Katie Maloney at odds over Tom Schwartz | Cr. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 features Katie and Schwartz navigating a friendship post-divorce

In the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere, producers spend some time with Schwartz and Katie discussing their divorce. Both say they are committed to maintaining a friendship even though they’re no longer together. However, Katie mentioned that the only rule she has for Schwartz. She doesn’t believe she’ll have any problems remaining friends as long as Schwartz doesn’t hook up with anyone in the friend group.

Fans of Vanderpump Rules probably know exactly what happened next. He immediately hooked up with someone in the friend group – Raquel Leviss.

Raquel and James broke off their engagement after several years together, and while James already has a new girlfriend, Raquel is enjoying the single life. Of course, that means making out with whoever she wants.

Over the past summer, fellow cast members Scheana Shay and Brock Davies tied the knot during a ceremony in Mexico. It was there that Schwartz and Raquel were caught locking lips.

My boundary is to not interfere with my #PumpRules watching pic.twitter.com/N6ljPMcUqB — Bravo (@BravoTV) February 16, 2023

Raquel blames Katie for her and Schwartz’s potential romance not working out

Katie made it clear in a recent episode of her podcast, You’re Gonna Love Me, that she and Raquel are no longer friends. She even threw shade at Raquel after learning of her makeout session with Schwartz by calling her a “fan girl.” Now, Raquel blames Katie for Schwartz not wanting to pursue the relationship any further.

Speaking to Page Six during the Vanderpump Rules premiere party, Raquel said, “As far as a romantic thing, it was more his decision to not pursue that. I think Katie had a big reasoning as to why. But I respect his decision, and I gained a really good friendship out of it.”

“I want to start a happy new beginning…without you” rolls right off the tongue! #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/yZxRm4SWtn — Bravo (@BravoTV) February 9, 2023

Schwartz called the kiss ‘transformative’

While Schwartz and Raquel’s potential romance flopped before it even began, he says he doesn’t regret hooking up with her.

Schwartz told Us Weekly, “In the moment, there was momentary passion in the air. I kind of disappeared into that kiss, I’ll be honest. It was kind of a transformative moment.” He added, “I’m glad to know her closer as a friend and I really appreciate her now and I see her in a whole different light. Not because of the kiss, but just getting to know her on a deeper level as a human being. She’s so cool and I never really got to that point with her.”

The kiss will likely be shown during Vanderpump Rules Season 10. Scheana and Brock’s wedding was filmed and is part of this season’s storyline.

Check out new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Wednesday nights on Bravo. Plus, stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your reality TV updates!