‘Vanderpump Rules’: Does Katie Maloney Regret Staying with Tom Schwartz for So Long?

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were among the most well-known couples on Vanderpump Rules. The pair were together before the first season premiered in 2013 and broke up in 2022.

Maloney has talked quite a bit about her split from Schwartz and even revealed if she regrets staying with him for so long.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz had a rollercoaster relationship

Fans of Vanderpump Rules might know that Maloney and Schwartz had a rollercoaster relationship with many ups and downs.

One issue the couple struggled with was infidelity rumors. For example, during seasons 3 and 6, Maloney had to deal with talks of Schwartz cheating on her. After their breakup, Schwartz did admit to being unfaithful “a few times” (via Bravo TV).

Another issue that occurred was Maloney’s temper when she drank. Her nickname was “Tequila Katie” as friends and Schwartz realized her personality would change after consuming alcohol. She often took her anger out on Schwartz.

Additionally, in earlier seasons, Maloney disliked that Schwartz did not have a stable career and seemed hesitant about marriage.

The couple tried multiple ways to resolve their differences, including couples counseling. However, after many years together, they ultimately decided it was best to part ways in 2022 after 12 years together.

“There wasn’t some kind of crazy incident that happened, there wasn’t some crazy fight that resulted in this,” she said on her podcast, You’re Gonna Love Me. “It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I’ve ever had to make.”

Does Katie Maloney regret staying with Tom Schwartz for so long?

Maloney recently appeared on Lala Kent’s Give Them Lala podcast, discussing her marriage to Schwartz. When asked if, in hindsight, she feels she should have called it quits much earlier, Maloney revealed she does not.

“I mean, yeah, there’s probably multiple times, but I don’t think I regret it,” Maloney said.

She also compared it to her trying to be nice to Raquel Leviss until Leviss made out with Schwartz. Maloney explained, “You kinda want to ride it until the wheels fall off. You want to know that you did everything possible.”

“I don’t think I would have done it differently,” she added.

Katie Maloney is still open to marriage in the future

Despite having a marriage breakdown, Maloney is not against marriage at all, and she shared that she is still open to tying the knot with someone in the future.

“I’m not opposed to marriage,” Maloney said. She admitted that she isn’t “seeking that out,” but if there is someone she could see herself settling down with, she would go for it.

One thing Maloney would do differently is the big wedding. Her 2016 wedding to Schwartz was a huge event during season 5 of Vanderpump Rules, and Maloney is no longer excited about having a big nuptials. She noted that getting married in a courthouse “would be fine” with her.