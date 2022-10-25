‘Vanderpump Rules’: Who Is Katie Maloney’s New Boyfriend, Satchel Clendenin?

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney reportedly has a new boyfriend, Satchel Clendenin, following her recent divorce from Tom Schwartz. Here’s what we know about the Bravo star’s new romance, and what one of her former cast members thinks.

Katie Maloney | Scott Gries/Bravo/NBCUniversal

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Katie Maloney has a new boyfriend after divorcing Tom Schwartz

On March 15, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their plans to divorce after 12 years together. The Bravo stars shared the news of their separation by posting simultaneous messages on their respective Instagram accounts.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this,” Maloney began her Instagram post. “After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage.” She wrote that their breakup was “not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose.”

Maloney’s announcement was just one slide of typed words, but Schwartz shared 10 slides, including several photos.

“Well this sucks,” his lengthy Instagram post began. “How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f***in canned Instagram caption.” Schwartz continued to write, “…I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word yet bc it’s too painful.” His caption also clarified that the divorce was Maloney’s idea, writing, “Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

After the divorce announcement, Schwartz has been rumored to be hooking up with another Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss. Leviss recently broke off her engagement to another cast member, James Kennedy.

Now, media outlets are reporting that Maloney has a new boyfriend: 25-year-old actor Satchel Clendenin.

#PumpRules star Katie Maloney has reportedly moved on from Tom Schwartz with a younger man! https://t.co/tTOXI3mOkC — ExtraTV (@extratv) October 21, 2022

Who is Katie Maloney’s new boyfriend, Satchel Clendenin?

Vanderpump Rules fans may not yet have heard of Katie Maloney’s new boyfriend, Satchel Clendenin, because he only has a handful of acting credits on IMDb.

He played Matt in the 2022 film Remy & Arletta and Finn in the 2020 movie The Sequence of an Adolescent Revenge. According to his online resume, he has appeared in a few music videos and theater productions. And his LinkedIn page shows that, like Maloney, he has worked as a food server.

The 5’11” former hockey player hails from Bethesda, Maryland, and is currently based in Los Angeles. He was born on March 26, 1997, making him an Aries zodiac sign and 10 years younger than his Bravo star girlfriend.

EXCLUSIVE: Katie Maloney has a new BF! https://t.co/6cUrbztD59 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) October 24, 2022

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star’s best friend and former castmate approves of her new romance

According to Hollywood Life, Katie Maloney’s former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Stassi Schroeder, fully supports her new romance with Satchel Clendenin.

“Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” an inside source told the publication. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”

The source added, “Stassi has been by Katie’s side through thick and thin, and was there for her all throughout her divorce from Schwartz. Stassi just wants Katie to be happy and thinks she deserves the world.”

Although the relationship is still fairly new, Maloney has already introduced Clendenin to some of her friends. “A few people have met Satchel and so far everybody thinks he’s great. He’s really laid back which Stassi thinks is a good match for Katie,” the source shared. “She realizes there’s an age difference, but Satchel seems pretty mature for his age and Katie is enjoying his company so that’s all that matters. She sees that Katie isn’t putting too much pressure on things and is just having fun for the time being.”

