‘Vanderpump Rules’: Kristen Doute Details Run-In With Tom Sandoval Amid Ariana Madix Cheating Scandal: ‘He Hasn’t Felt a Loss Yet’

The cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss has shocked Vanderpump Rules co-stars and fans. Castmates have shared their thoughts on “Scandoval,” including Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute. The Vanderpump Rules alum recently detailed a run-in with him and shared her thoughts on his attitude regarding the affair.

The scandal has left Ariana Madix ‘devastated and broken’

In early March, the world learned that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval had been cheating on Ariana Madix, his partner of nine years, with their friend Raquel Leviss.

“She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels,” a source told People of Ariana’s alleged reaction to the news. “This is someone she thought she knew, someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal.”

Another insider revealed the TomTom owner had been hooking up with Leviss “for upwards of six months.”

He later released a public apology to Madix on Instagram. “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” he wrote. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

However, Madix isn’t willing to accept his apology. Recently, the Vanderpump Rules cast member was spotted partying in Mexico. But hours ago, she reappeared on Instagram to thank fans and friends for their support and to share her feelings.

“When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement,” she wrote. “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels … I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Kristen Doute details run-in with ex Tom Sandoval

Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval on Aug. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles | Jesse Grant/Getty Images for James Mae

Sandoval and Madix ended their relationship amid news of his affair with Leviss. According to Doute, the former couple still shares a house, and the Vanderpump Rules alum unexpectedly ran into him there while trying to console Madix.

“I was at her house yesterday,” she revealed in the March 9 episode of her podcast, Sex, Love, and What Else Matters. “There were a lot of us over there last night, making dinner and cleaning up the house — just trying to give her love and being healthy distractions. And he came home.”

She added, “He walked in, and we all just sort of sat there really quietly. And he was like, ‘Yeah, I know everyone hates me.’ Blah, blah, blah.”

When Sandoval went upstairs, Doute and another friend followed to discuss with him what should happen. The friend group had decided to appoint someone as a “mediator” between Sandoval and Madix to limit their contact. They also requested that he give a heads-up before coming home so that Madix could leave.

Doute shared that Sandoval understood some of the points they laid out, but his “ego” was still present and he was not 100% cooperative.

Kristen Doute believes Tom Sandoval needs to experience profound ‘loss’

Tom Sandoval's Ex Kristen Doute in 'Conversation' with Ariana Madix to Hash Out VPR Drama on Camera https://t.co/TE9PjW7M1f — People (@people) March 6, 2023

According to Doute, Sandoval has this attitude because he “hasn’t felt a loss yet.” She compared it to her past experiences.

“When I messed up, I had to lose everything in order to become a better person and really do the work on myself and not just surround myself with yes people that were going to tell me I wasn’t wrong,” the fired Vanderpump Rules star explained. “I had to lose all my friends, be alone, go to therapy, [and] work on the inside so I could prove that I was becoming a changed person and growing up.”

Doute said she hopes Sandoval can learn from what happened and make the necessary changes in his life.