‘Vanderpump Rules’ Special F1 Patrón ‘Matcha Made in Heaven’ Could Be Coming Soon to Schwartz & Sandy’s [Exclusive]

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules are “pumped” thanks to their newest creation, the PATRÓN Matcha Made in Heaven – a cocktail that may be seen soon on the Schwartz & Sandy’s menu.

The reality TV restauranteurs debuted their magical mixture in honor of the Formula 1 US Grand Prix, in Austin, TX – a new experience for them both.

“I’m so stoked to be collaborating with PATRÓN, in one of my favorite cities in the world,” Schwartz told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. Sandoval added that this was his first time visiting Austin.

To kick off the F1 race, Schwartz and Sandoval hosted a bar takeover at Soho House Austin the afternoon before the race, where they rolled out their signature cocktail to mark the occasion.

How do Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval make a Matcha Made in Heaven?

What’s in the Matcha Made in Heaven? “It’s made with coconut water, and matcha,” Sandoval listed. Schwartz added, “Lychee, ginger, ouzo. And of course, the simply perfect PATRÓN Silver.”

Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval | Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images

Also, no Schwartz and Sandoval cocktail would be complete without flourish. “And then it has like a matcha foam,” Sandoval described.

“For a little kick,” Schwartz said, which he loves. The duo has been on an espresso martini kick for a while. “And we wanted to change it up,” Sandoval explained. “Obviously espresso martini is very predictable and matcha is nice and natural because it has antioxidants. It’s a great way to get energy.” Schwartz likes the acidic nature of the matcha, which makes it a good day-drinking cocktail.

This cocktail is designed for a little day drinking

Sandoval explained why the Matcha Made in Heaven is ideal for an afternoon drink, citing the hydration factor within the ingredients. “Coconut water has electrolytes and I love lychee because when I created the Villa Blanca menu I had a lychee martini,” he recalled. “I’ve been down with lychee for a long time,” the Vanderpump Rules star said. Schwartz simply described the drink as “refreshing.”

Schwartz and Sandoval are also excited to experience their first Formula 1 race. “We’re super, super stoked, and we’re extremely privileged to be able to witness our first F1 race at the F1 Paddock Club,” Schwartz said. “And it’s super cool that PATRÓN is the first Tequila sponsor there too. So we’re super stoked we’re going to be sipping Pole Position Palomas watching [Sergio Michel] Checo [Pérez Mendoza] win the race hopefully. Yeah, hopefully.”

Sandoval also can’t wait to explore Austin, which has a deep art and music scene. “I’ve heard it’s like the Portland of Texas,” Sandoval said.

“Yeah, we like to keep it weird here,” Schwartz piped in.

When will Schwartz & Sandy’s open?

Sandoval and Schwartz are on the verge of opening their new restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s and said Matcha Made in Heaven could make the drink menu. “That’s a very good possibility,” Schwartz said about adding the cocktail to the menu. “We’ve already talked about that.”

They also shared an update on when Schwartz & Sandy’s will be open to the public. The team painstakingly started the restaurant renovation process on the last season of Vanderpump Rules. And it sounds like viewers will get to see the fruits of their labor in the upcoming season. “We’re getting very, very close,” Sandoval said about when the restaurant will officially open. “We’ve done some private parties. Obviously, we did the Daily Mail party and a family party.”

“We’ve been cutting our teeth with private parties, special events,” Schwartz said. “But it feels good to say we are so close to being officially open.”

Sandoval is optimistic that the official grand opening will fall before Halloween.

