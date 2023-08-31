Earlier this year, Vanderpump Rules set the internet ablaze when news broke that fan-favorite couple Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval split due to a months-long affair between Sandoval and castmate Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Months after what is now referred to as “Scandoval” hit, Leviss sat down with Bethenny Frankel for her first interview. The disgraced reality star shared how she really feels about the situation.

Raquel Leviss says her friendship with Ariana Madix isn’t as tight as it looks on ‘VPR’

Sandoval and Madix were among the initial cast members of Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in 2013. Leviss joined the cast in 2016 as a guest before being promoted to regular in 2021. Rumors of an affair between Sandoval and Leviss began circulating in March 2023.

Leviss remained quiet following the backlash from Scandoval. However, she recently gave her side of the story in Frankel’s podcast Just B. In the interview, Leviss offers a different perspective on her relationship with Madix. On the show, the pair were constantly portrayed as best friends. Leviss, at one point, toasted Madix, referring to her as “forever friends.”

However, according to Leviss, she and Madix weren’t as close as what Bravo and VPR tried to portray. “Ariana and I were not best friends. We were acquaintances who became friends through the show,” the 28-year-old said. She insisted they never spent time alone away from the cameras.

“She’s always been somebody who’s always been very sweet to me. She would stand up for me and encourage me to pursue whatever I was pursuing, and that was all great. But we never had a deep conversation that I would have with a best friend,” Leviss continued.

Leviss said she didn’t intend to hurt Madix with the affair. She insisted she “just got wrapped up in this and wasn’t thinking clearly” but reiterated that she and the 38-year-old entrepreneur were not best friends.

Raquel Leviss is torn about Ariana Madix’s recent brand partnerships

The betrayal may have hurt Madix, but she is seemingly coming out ahead financially. Since news of the scandal dropped, Madix has thrown herself into her work by scoring numerous brand deals, including a BIC razor ad, a contract with a sex toy boutique, modeling for Bloomingdales, an Uber one ad with her VPR cast mates Lala Kent and Scheana Shay among others.

As Madix continues to grow her fortune, Leviss is conflicted about the opportunities Madix has gotten since the scandal.

When asked how she feels seeing the 38-year-old get sponsorships and appear on talk shows, Leviss said, “Part of me says, ‘Good for you,’ because take advantage of these opportunities while they come your way. But it is hurtful to me just to think that my nature is very kind and forgiving and understanding of other people.”

Leviss insisted she didn’t understand why the world turned her into “the ultimate reality TV villain.” She also told Frankel that she was hurt by Madix’s blow-up at the reunion, calling it “uncalled for.”

Raquel Leviss said she didn’t see longevity in Sandoval and Madix’s relationship

Sandoval and Madix had been together for nine years. But that wasn’t enough to convince Leviss, who said the pair had not been “an authentic couple” for quite some time. Leviss insisted that Madix and Sandoval were only together because of their image and brand as a couple.

When asked how much of their relationship she thought was real, Leviss said, “I honestly don’t know. I know I would not be involved in this affair secrecy type of situation if I thought that there was longevity in this relationship.”

Leviss said everyone around the couple knew their relationship onscreen was much different from real life, “They’re a duo on the show, and they utilize that for the success of their brand or image.” Leviss checked herself into a mental health treatment program after the 10th season reunion.