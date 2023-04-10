‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel Leviss Reportedly Faced the ‘Chopping Block’ for Tom Sandoval Affair

TL;DR

Raquel Leviss | Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Vanderpump Rules insiders claimed the “new version” of Raquel Leviss almost ended up on the “chopping block” from the Bravo reality series. Her affair with Tom Sandoval blindsided his ex, Ariana Madix, and reportedly ignited a brawl at the season reunion.

According to sources close to the show, the cast is irate over the scandal and its fallout. As a result, they have allegedly outright refused to work with Leviss if the network should green-light an 11th season. Here’s what we know.

A reported brawl at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ 10th season reunion

When the Vanderpump Rules cast reconvened for their 10th-season reunion, they confronted Leviss and Sandoval about the affair. A source told Us Weekly, “The cast was out of control, and Lala Kent and James Kennedy went crazy.”

“James took on Tom Sandoval while Lala took on Raquel Leviss,” the insider added, noting, “.. They both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade.”

Raquel Leviss reportedly risked ending up on the ‘chopping block’

According to Us Weekly’s source, Leviss was at risk of ending up on the “chopping block” for the affair. Though it isn’t the first cheating scandal on the show, the backlash against them was swift and vicious.

The insider claimed the rest of the cast does not want to film with Leviss if season 11 is picked up. They added the other stars don’t want “anything to do with” her after she betrayed Madix’s friendship. This could have put her job at risk, but she’s got something powerful on her side — ratings, of course!

Viewership has increased with all interest in the cheating scandal. “It would be impossible to begin filming next season and act like the bombshell affair never happened, and Tom and Raquel are still together,” Us Weekly’s source explained.

Tom Sandoval’s rep denied he had a sleepover with Raquel Leviss

Leviss and Sandoval both apologized for the affair, but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to pursue a relationship any further. Insiders say they’re feeling things out, but they’re still spending time together.

After photographers caught Leviss leaving the $2 million house that Sandoval still shares with Madix, his rep denied that they had a sleepover. “Raquel stopped by briefly, not even for 20 minutes because Tom had a flight and she had an interview …,” they told Us Weekly.

According to the outlet, Madix was out of town filming for a Lifetime movie, Buying Back My Daughter, with Harlem star Meagan Good.

Page Six published pictures of Leviss loading her car with bags outside Sandoval and Madix’s house. Despite allegedly only stopping by on her way to an interview, she reportedly left the home with three bags: “a beige Béis overnight bag, a white Steve Madden tote, and a black purse.”