‘Vanderpump Rules’ Proves Tom Schwartz’s ‘Open Secret’ Comment About Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Was True

After viewing the last few episodes of Vanderpump Rules, it is highly unlikely the cast was “shocked” upon learning that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were having an affair.

In fact, Tom Schwartz insisted that the affair was an “open secret” within the friend group and the latest footage proves they were all highly suspicious.

Cast chatter and suspicions about Leviss and Sandoval arose in the last few episodes, and the preview for the upcoming episode pins Leviss at Sandoval’s house overnight.

Tom Schwartz’s nuclear appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen hit a nerve with several cast members, especially when he insisted that most of the cast knew that Leviss and Sandoval were having an affair. His comment that their affair was an “open secret” especially angered Lala Kent.

Tom Sandoval | Casey Durkin/Bravo

“I was really grossed out by that,” she responded to the “open secret” remark during her appearance on WWHL. Adding that she didn’t think Schwartz should have dragged the cast into the comment. “I feel like if I would have been Schwartz, I would have said, ‘If you don’t tell her, I’m going to tell her.’”

Kent doubled down that the cast was shocked when they learned about the affair. Adding, “I’ve learned to trust people who are on the fringe,” Kent said. “They see things much more clearly than people who are in it.”

But was Tom Schwartz right about the ‘open secret’?

Perhaps Kent and others were shocked when the “open secret” affair was confirmed. But they had no problem voicing their suspicions. Ally Lewber initially expressed a concern when she saw Sandoval and Leviss alone at The Abbey at 1 a.m. While boyfriend James Kennedy brushed it off, Katie Maloney launched the accusation at Sandoval during Kent’s birthday party.

Sandoval vigorously denied it, but the latest episode built upon that suspicion. Lewber shared her observation with Scheana Shay who confronted Sandoval at the beach. Again, a denial and a deflection. But later, at the bar, Maloney sunk her teeth into Sandoval’s behavior, suggesting that he is hiding something.

Sandoval, again, denied to the group that anything was going on with Leviss. In fact, when a producer asked him the same question, he denied it, smiling like the cat who ate the canary. But in a confessional, Maloney noticed that Sandoval turned the conversation on her.

“Whenever Sandoval has any heat or pressure applied to him, this is like his go-to. To turn around and deflect,” she said, observing how someone who is this defensive is probably hiding something.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ preview proves the cast was highly suspicious

While the last two episodes of Vanderpump Rules built on that “open secret” the upcoming episode seems to blow the Scandoval wide open. The cast goes camping and Schwartz jokes at dinner. “I don’t wanna kill the vibe but Raquel has a type. Brock [Davies], Tom be careful tonight,” he says. What’s the type? “Men that are taken.”

Later Ken Todd spills what seems to be the biggest evidence of the “open secret” to wife Lisa Vanderpump and Maloney. “I can’t believe that Tom Sandoval had Raquel over when Ariana [Madix] was away,” he says. Maloney looks stunned.

Then, Kent is later seen telling Kennedy, “I think Sandoval has a thing for Raquel. The last time that Sandoval was talking about a woman the way he talks about Raquel, was when he was talking about Ariana while he was with Kristen [Doute].”

Boom.

Vanderpump Rules is on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.