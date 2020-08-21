‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Shay Claims She Was in a Throuple With John Mayer

Scheana Shay’s dating life has become a major storyline throughout past seasons of Vanderpump Rules. She got married on the show, then divorced. She started dating multiple co-workers only for things to go south with each of them. Now, Shay is in a seemingly happy relationship, but that doesn’t mean she’s done looking back on all of her dating shenanigans. She recently revealed that she was in a sort-of relationship with John Mayer.

What happened between John Mayer and Scheana Shay?

Shay claims that her relationship with Mayer occurred just after he and Jennifer Aniston had broken up. She first met him in 2008 when she was working a party hosted by Mayer at the Grand Havana Room in Beverly Hills.

“I’m working this party, and I end up getting wasted with them,” Shay said on ACTIONPARK MEDIA’s Flashbacks podcast. “Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot … I walked Jennifer to the bathroom at one point and then they invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an after-party.”

She didn’t end up going back to Aniston’s home but shortly after their encounter, Mayer and Aniston broke up. Soon, Shay and her roommate Stacie Adams began hanging out with Mayer regularly.

“This went on for about six months, that we hung out,” she said on the podcast. “It just became kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on. But then there was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention.”

Later, Shay realized that Mayer liked Adams more than he did her.

“I was like, ‘Wait, I brought you into this and now you’re getting more attention than I’m getting. And even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking.”

How John Mayer led to Scheana being on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Though the pseudo-relationship with Mayer didn’t last long, it did lead to her ending up at SUR because it caused her to get fired from her previous job.

“Stacie and I were talking about it at work one day and I guess one of the other girls heard and she was banging a member who was married with four kids and broke up the family,” she said. “So she got fired, and then when she heard I was dating John Mayer, or hanging out with, whatever, she went and looked at the New York member list and found out he wasn’t a member of Beverly Hills, but he was a member of New York [and] we weren’t allowed to fraternize with members.”

“So she calls the owner and was like, ‘I’m going to sue you for discrimination. Did you fire me because I’m Black? And you’re not going to fire Scheana when she’s doing the same thing?'” Shay said.

After getting fired from that job, she went on to work at Villa Blanca before getting moved to SUR and starring on Vanderpump Rules.

“So if it wasn’t for John Mayer, I wouldn’t be on Vanderpump Rules,” she said. “I never would have left that, that was one of the best jobs, still, that I’ve ever had at a restaurant.”

