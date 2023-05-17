‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Shay Will Never Film With Tom Sandoval Again After ‘Explosive’ Remark at Reunion, Designers Reveal

Scheana Shay is seen breaking down in tears in the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion trailer and her friends, designers Patrik Simpson and Pol Atteu teased that it has something to do with Tom Sandoval.

Apparently, Sandoval says something so “explosive” that they think Shay will never film with Sandoval again.

“One thing Scheana said to us on our podcast is that whatever Tom Sandoval said to her at the reunion she will never tape with him again. It’s explosive,” Simpson revealed on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval were friends before ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Of course, the designers couldn’t reveal what was said. But they shared that the entire cast is grieving. “Think about it. They’re grieving,” Atteu said. “They’re processing it, their thoughts, and their feeling about it. So they’re not trying to milk it. It happened. They weren’t the cause of it. But they were the bystanders that got hit with it. Scheana is devastated, because how could she not be devastated? She was best friends with Sandoval from the very beginning.”

Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay | Nicole Weingart/Bravo

“She’s friends with Schwartz from the very beginning. She’s the original OG of Vanderpump right?” he added. “She waited on us at Villa Blanca before Vanderpump started. Think about it. She is the OG. When she was at Villa Blanca, there was no SUR. None of that stuff. So we knew her since then. Imagine.”

“And so when you see it now, she doesn’t have her friends,” he said. “She’s been mistreated by her good friends and betrayed. And the heart is so deep. She cried. She cried on the podcast. I felt so horrible for making her cry. Because certain things trigger you now, and those memories just come to life and you don’t know how to be able to contain them. So when you have somebody that does horrible things to you, and it’s so unexpected, and it takes a turn, I think, talking about it [helps].”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast and crew are grieving but also cashing in

“It’s hard when it’s her whole life for the last 10 years but that’s the 10 years of your life,” Atteu said. “What do you do? Throw it out the window and pretend like it never happened right now. She has experience. So if Lala [Kent], Scheana, all of them, they all wanna go out and talk about, I think they should talk about their experiences. It’s is a way to help them process it.”

At the same time, the couple acknowledged how the season has produced a windfall for nearly everyone involved. “I feel like, from the producer standpoint, they’re excited about this because this is great for the show. It’s great for ratings,” Simpson said. “It’s great for sponsorship. Yes, I do think Lisa [Vanderpump] is enjoying the moment.”

Atteu added, “I mean, the money thing is not the same thing as the human thing. There’s a huge difference. Listen, in a working relationship, you have colleagues and you have friends. Within those colleagues that you hang out with further than lunch. You invite them over to your house for dinner. You celebrate birthdays.”

“And that’s how Lisa feels about these kids. Lisa has been with these kids all these years,” he said. “These kids have built the business. They’re the backbone of her business. I’ve never seen Lisa in the kitchen slinging some chicken to try to get it to the dinner table. If she’s smiling about that, I’m sure she’s, also hurting for the human aspect of it. You can have both emotions. I mean, what? Another $2 million in her back pocket is gonna help her get, what? Three more Roles Royce’s for what?”