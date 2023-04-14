‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Shay Teases ‘Intense Conversation’ with Tom Sandoval that May Air at the End of Season 10

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay doesn’t mince words with her castmates. When she has an issue, it tends to make it on the show. And if it doesn’t make the cut, she’ll happily set up the drama for the next season on her podcast.

Shay’s latest target is co-star Tom Sandoval. He’s embroiled in a cheating scandal that has Vanderpump fans in an uproar. The 37-year-old actor is forthright about her feelings on the topic. And she took to her podcast to drop some juicy hints on what viewers might see her do about it at the end of Vanderpump Season 10.

The cheating scandal that rocked ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Sandoval is at the center of a controversial and embarrassing situation that got exposed while Vanderpump Season 10 started airing. It’s a situation that changed the context of many scenes already filmed and edited into the show. And it has many cast members in an uproar.

People Magazine reports that Tom Tom restaurant boss was exposed for cheating on his long-term girlfriend and Vanderpump co-star Ariana Madix. To make matters worse, the other woman is Raquel Leviss, who also appears on the show. When the situation was exposed, it had already been going on for about six months.

This can’t be the type of situation that carries out in private. Even though it was exposed without the cameras running, the ties to the show are too deep. Bravo reality TV mastermind Andy Cohen shared an ominous warning: The reunion show would film two weeks after the news broke — tough situation for the Tom Tom owner.

Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval might have a big moment in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 10

Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay | Bravo/Contributor

On the March 24 episode of Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, Scheana said she will have an “intense conversation” with Sandoval at the end of season 10. Unfortunately — likely due to the usual reality show NDAs — she can’t say much about the details just yet.

She does lament that she knew and trusted Sandoval for over a decade. The cheating situation has her wondering if she’s as good a judge of character as she thinks she is. She confided this fear with co-star Lala Kent, who felt exactly the same way. It seems the Vanderpump cast would have ranked Sandoval very low on the list of potential adulterers.

“I always see the good in people,” Shay said, “and I feel like this situation has forced me to see the other side.” Harsh words from someone who has been through so much drama and controversy across years of appearing on Vanderpump and related shows.

The cast recently filmed the reunion episode to cap off season 10

Season 10 is still airing, but the reunion special was filmed weeks ago. Thanks to the cast’s strong feelings on what happened to Madix, that show should prove explosive. Shay and other Vanderpump stars can’t say anything specific except that it’s fraught with emotion.

E! Online reports that set photos have already been released, and viewers instantly noted Madix’s revealing attire. The look seems to imply she’s had enough of being the spurned partner and might be moving on from Sandoval entirely. She appears very much cool and collected in the photo.

It could be that her castmates are the ones that go for the most explosive angles. Or perhaps we’re all reading too deeply into a very staged photograph. Either way, this might just be one of the wildest reunion specials in reality TV.