‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Shay’s Attorney Says Raquel Leviss Was a No-Show In Court

Vanderpump Rules has been surrounded by controversy throughout its tenth season thanks to the fallout from Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair coming to light. It also led to allegations of Pump Rules star Scheana Shay physically confronting Raquel Leviss in defense of her friend Ariana Madix, who was in a nearly decade-long relationship with Sandoval. When it came time to appear in court, however, Leviss failed to show up.

(l-r) Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss | Charles Sykes/Bravo

Raquel Leviss got a restraining order against Scheana Shay

Following the rumored physical altercation between Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss, Leviss filed a temporary restraining order against Shay. The legal action prevented Shay from coming within 100 yards of Leviss and kept her from speaking to Leviss at all, even virtually.

Shay’s lawyer Neama Rahmani blasted Leviss and said in a statement that Leviss — whom she refers to by her real name, Rachel — made up the reason for her restraining order.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her,” Rahmani said. “Scheana never punched Rachel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

“Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward,” she continued. “The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”

Raquel Leviss failed to appear in court for her restraining order against Scheana Shay

Leviss didn’t show up in court for the March 29 hearing, which would have made the temporary restraining order against Shay permanent. It led to the case being dismissed.

Rahmani shared a statement with Showbiz CheatSheet on the matter after the court date.

“This isn’t reality TV. This is the real world and Rachel’s actions have real consequences,” she said. “Rachel filed a false police report, a false medical report, and a frivolous petition for a restraining order.”

“Scheana didn’t punch Rachel. Rachel didn’t get a black eye. Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion,” she continued. “When Rachel realized that she would lose in court and that she couldn’t just drop it, she decided to not show up at all. We were prepared to expose Rachel’s lies, but instead she will have to live knowing that she betrayed two of her best friends: Scheana and Ariana.”

“Instead of accepting responsibility for her actions, Rachel shamefully tried to misuse our justice system to shift blame to Scheana,” she concluded. “We are happy that Scheana is now vindicated.”

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion had to be modified as a result of the restraining order

The season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules was a unique event, as two separate seating charts had to be implemented to avoid Shay and Leviss being on stage at the same time.

Jax Taylor wasn’t in attendance at the reunion, but he heard from Tom Schwartz that things got pretty heated between Schwartz and Sandoval. “There was security there. There was almost brawls,” he told Extra of the reunion. “I don’t know what I’m allowed to say… I have a feeling it’s the two boys… In fact, I know that because I talked to [Schwartz]… I talked to him right after it happened because I checked in with everybody.”

Lala Kent, who was there, shared on her podcast Give Them Lala that it was as wild as fans should expect. “Everyone was extremely triggered walking into that room,” she said. “It was within seconds that it was explosive.”