‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Cast: Who’s in the Upcoming Season?

Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years. From cast shakeups to hookups to breakups, the cast certainly knows how to keep viewers talking. The show returns for season 10 on Feb. 13, 2023, and with it comes a slightly different cast.

Lala, Katie, and Scwartz are back in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 cast. | Charley Gallay/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Several of the OGs return for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

Fans of Vanderpump Rules have watched Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval from the very first season. Each of them is set to return for season 10, along with other long-time cast members Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss.

However, viewers can expect wildly different dynamics in the relationships of the stars. Schwartz and Katie recently divorced, and the previews for Vanderpump Rules Season 10 show them navigating their new relationship as friends. On top of that, James and Raquel split, and James’ new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, appears this season which will likely make for a rocky dynamic between them, as well.

Who are the new cast members in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10?

Ally’s bio on Bravo’s website reads, “James Kennedy’s new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, is sweet, optimistic and ambitious — and patient enough to put up with James’ many eccentricities. An aspiring astrologer, Ally met James a few five weeks after his breakup from Raquel and the two lovebirds have been inseparable ever since. When a surprise revelation about James’ past pops up, Ally finds herself questioning whether or not she can truly trust the unpredictable DJ.”

In the trailer for the upcoming season, James’ drinking once again becomes an issue and fans hear Ally say, “I like you better when you’re not drinking.” Clearly, those two deal with that issue this season, but no word on whether or not they come to an agreement about it.

Viewers also see the return of longtime friend Kristina Kelly. Kristina consistently appeared in Vanderpump Rules in seasons 2-7 as a friend of the group. She and Katie have been friends for several years, but it sounds like Kristina gets more screen time this season.

Charli Burnett first appeared as a recurring cast member in season 8. Charli was then bumped to a regular cast member in season 9. She returns as a regular cast member in Vanderpump Rules Season 10.

When does the new season premiere?

Only a few days remain before Bravo brings back one of their juiciest shows! Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premieres on Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. EST on Bravo. Fans can also watch previous seasons with a Peacock subscription.

