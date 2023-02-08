‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Reveals ‘Vibes Are Off’ Between Her and Lala Kent

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 returns to Bravo on Feb. 8, and as always, there’s some drama simmering off-screen between some of the cast members. Several of the OGs return for the upcoming season, including Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and more. While fans can expect to see plenty of drama heat up between Katie and Schwartz amid their fairly fresh divorce, Katie also revealed she’s not on the best terms with another one of her fellow castmates. Katie and Lala Kent are having friendship issues at the moment, and this is what we know.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Lala and Katie are on the outs again. | Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Katie and Lala have always been on-again, off-again friends

Lala and Katie clashed shortly after Lala made her debut in Vanderpump Rules. Katie felt like she couldn’t trust Lala because of her secretiveness about her boyfriend-at-the-time, Randall Emmett.

Later, Lala teamed up with James Kennedy and took aim at Katie’s body type. When Lala and James showed up invited to a party, they insulted the group, which included former stars Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and more. However, they specifically singled Katie out.

Lala said, “I can see that everybody here has not been working on their summer bodies.” Then, James followed up by asking Katie if she was pregnant.

James and Lala both apologized for their comments later on, and eventually, Katie and Lala became amicable with one another. However, it appears that fragile friendship has crumbled once more.

Katie said the ‘vibes are definitely off’ regarding her and Lala in a 2023 podcast

In a recent episode of You’re Gonna Love Me, Katie’s podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star answered some questions submitted by fans. One of them asked whether or not Katie and Lala were friends or if the “vibes were off.”

Without hesitation, Katie answered, “The vibes are definitely off.”

However, she failed to expand on the matter. Katie gave fans no details regarding what might have caused the current rift between the two reality stars.

Of course, viewers quickly shifted to Lala in hopes that the newly single mother might reveal some details on her own podcast. Lala brought up the issue when several fans of her show inquired about Katie.

Lala claims the recent fight with Katie stems from forgetting birthday wishes

In a recent episode of Give Them Lala, Lala said, “So many people asked about [Katie]. So of course, I was like, ‘Why are people asking this?’ Well, now I know that someone asked Katie this on her podcast, and she said, ‘The vibes are definitely off.’ So I guess the vibes are definitely off.”

When her co-host asked whether or not Lala knew about the problem, she explained that Katie became upset when Lala forgot to wish her a happy birthday. “Well after the DMs I got from her the other day, not so much. Not so much! I would say a little bit off,” Lala said. “But just like I’ve said before, I got a lot going on. That is the least of my concern. And I hope she had a very happy birthday. It slipped my mind that it was her birthday because it was MLK Day. … I completely spaced it. You know, with MLK Day happening and I had Ocean and she was feeling sick. So there’s that.”

So, for now, it seems as the two are definitely off-again. Check out new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Wednesday nights on Bravo.