Tom Sandoval once played a cheating boyfriend in a Bon Jovi music video, and now the old clip is a little too close to the Vanderpump Rules star’s scandal with Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss. Here’s what happened in the music video and how it reflects the Bravo star’s real life.

Tom Sandoval | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval played a cheating boyfriend in a Bon Jovi music video

Tom Sandoval starred as the cheating boyfriend in Bon Jovi’s music video for the 2002 song “Misunderstood.” The video follows the boyfriend, Jack, as he tries to explain to his girlfriend, Jill (played by actor Rachel Nichols), why she caught him in bed with a naked woman (played by Matthew McConaughey’s wife, model Camila Alves).

His wildly far-fetched explanation includes getting amnesia, being locked in a box and dumped into a river, and an earthquake causing the ceiling to cave in and the naked woman to fall on top of him.

Jon Bon Jovi crooned the lyrics, “Should I? Could I?/ Have said the wrong things right a thousand times/ If I could just rewind, I see it in my mind/ If I could turn back time, you’d still be mine.”

Although Sandoval filmed the music video over 20 years ago, the situation is uncomfortably close to the Vanderpump Rules star’s recent cheating scandal with his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, and their friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Tom Sandoval was recently caught in a real cheating scandal with his ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-stars, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss

On Wednesday, March 1, Madix learned of Sandoval’s affair with Leviss by discovering “a selfie video sexual in nature from Leviss” on his phone (per People).

Madix was at a concert supporting her boyfriend’s band, Tom Sandoval and the MOST Extras, when she saw the video pop up. She then scrolled through and saw a long chain of inappropriate messages, proving that Sandoval had been cheating with Leviss for several months.

“Ariana had been there for Raquel when she went through her split with James. She thought they were friends,” a source told People. “This isn’t something you do to a friend.”

Sandoval and Madix have been the show’s longest-running relationship. Leviss was previously engaged to Vanderpump Rules castmate James Kennedy, and she is shown pursuing Sandoval’s best friend, Tom Schwartz, in season 10 of the Bravo show.

Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss planned to tell Ariana Madix about affair https://t.co/WM9v09z4II pic.twitter.com/dnOrRjvfC8 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 6, 2023

The Bravo star said he didn’t want to be ‘anything less than professional’ while filming the Bon Jovi music video

The Vanderpump Rules star opened up about making the Bon Jovi music video in a 2013 blog he wrote for Bravo. Sandoval strived to be “completely professional” while playing a cheating boyfriend with a naked Camila Alves.

“I can tell you, that on any legit photoshoot, being anything less than completely professional is just flat out not tolerated,” he wrote. “Before Camila even met Matthew McConaughey and became his wife, we shot a huge budget, Bon Jovi music video together (‘Misunderstood’) and she was topless on top of me for three hours. I did nothing but keep direct eye contact with her, in pure paranoia of being anything less than professional.”

Sandoval revealed that his hard work on the shoot led to him scoring a role in another Bon Jovi music video. “Well, because of my professionalism and awesomeness (OK, I’m being a bit cocky, LOL!), I went on to shoot the next video (‘All About Loving You’) and many more things came from that,” he wrote. “After you’ve had some ACTUAL experience, at the end of the day, screw the cheap thrills! It all comes down to building your resume, making your $$$, and booking the next one!”