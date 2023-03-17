‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Has Reportedly Lost At Least 1 Bravo Job Following #Scandoval

The production of Bravo’s Winter House is in a bit of a bind following Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal. Inside sources report that Sandoval has been booted from the show even as filming is currently underway.

Sandoval’s exit is causing a bit of a headache for the other cast and crew members of Winter House, including his Vanderpump Rules pal, Tom Schwartz. This is the first job Sandoval has lost because of the scandal, and it might not be the last one.

Tom Sandoval | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval has reportedly lost at least one Bravo job after #Scandoval

Filming for Winter House has officially started in Steamboat, Colorado. Multiple cast members from various Bravo shows have already arrived on set, but there is one name noticeably missing from the ranks.

In light of his scandalous affair, an insider told Bravo and Cocktails that Sandoval will not be joining his colleagues on the set of Winter House this season. Photos, however, show that Schwartz is currently filming scenes in Steamboat, which confirms that he will be alone on the crossover.

“Schwartz is there without Sandoval. Scandoval prohibited him from attending. This left production in a tough spot and there have been some changes in cast,” the source revealed.

Sandoval, of course, has a lot on his plate at the moment. Alongside the fallout from his cheating scandal, filming for the next season of Vanderpump Rules is ramping up. While this explains why some of his co-stars are missing from Winter House, it’s clear that Sandoval’s affair is behind his latest firing.

Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal might lose him more Bravo jobs

Reports of Sandoval cheating on his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, surfaced a few weeks ago. Sandoval reportedly cheated on Ariana with his Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss, which might impact his future on that show as well.

An inside source told ET Online that Sandoval’s affair has created a significant divide within the cast of Vanderpump Rules, with most members opposing his behavior. It seems like the crew believes Sandoval is experiencing a midlife crisis of sorts, as evidenced by his band’s formation and occasional outbursts. The ladies are supporting Ariana, confident that she’ll bounce back eventually.

To make matters even more complicated, Sandoval isn’t happy with how filming is going. The source revealed that the reality star is butting heads with producers over how they are portraying his scenes with Raquel.

“Tom wasn’t happy with how the scene went with Raquel and felt like it was going to paint him in a negative light. He told producers he’d like to re-film the scene, but producers weren’t having it,” the insider shared. “Tom told production that he would no longer shoot Vanderpump Rules if they don’t listen to him.”

Bravo has not revealed anything about Sandoval’s future on the show, but his co-stars have made it clear where they stand on the matter.

Tom Schwartz reveals what he thinks about his ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-star

While the drama with Sandoval unfolds, Schwartz made it very clear where he stands on his business partner’s affair. According to Page Six, the Vanderpump Rules star bashed Sandoval in an interview and called him a “piece of s**t” for being unfaithful.

“He’s OK, I think. Relatively speaking. I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so. I think he feels like a piece of s**t, and to some extent, maybe he is,” Schwartz stated.

Schwartz, who owns a few restaurants with Sandoval, added that his buddy knows he made a big mistake. He also stated that he has yet to speak to Raquel about the affair and that he believes Ariana has a good support system to help her deal with the drama.

Sandoval has publicly apologized for cheating on his girlfriend. He has not, however, discussed his involvement with Winter House or the rumors surrounding any upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.