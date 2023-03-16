‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Once Appeared in This ‘American Idol’ Contestant’s Music Video

Tom Schwartz had a career as a model before starring on Vanderpump Rules, and he once appeared in an American Idol contestant’s music video. Here’s which singer Schwartz starred alongside in the clip and which other Vanderpump Rules cast member was featured in a music video before appearing on the Bravo show.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Schwartz appeared in ‘American Idol’ contestant Haley Reinhart’s music video

Haley Reinhart was a fan favorite of American Idol season 10. She amazed the audience and judges with her renditions of classic rock and pop songs, including Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets” and The Beatles’ “Oh! Darling.” She took third place after winner Scotty McCreery and runner-up Lauren Alaina.

After American Idol, the Illinois native released her debut album, Listen Up!, and its lead single, “Free.”

The music video for “Free,” which came out in March 2012, heavily features none other than Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz as Reinhart’s love interest. Season 1 of the Bravo reality series didn’t air until the following year.

The American Idol star hand-picked Tom Schwartz for her music video

In 2020, Haley Reinhart shared a Facebook post marking the anniversary of her Free music video. “‘Free,’ my very 1st single, debuted 8 yrs. ago today!!! Crazy how times flys [sic] isn’t it?” she wrote. “I remember making my way through a buzzing Times Square for the first time, alone in the big apple, & found the studio from directions I wrote on my hand… Different times guys, ha…”

The American Idol contestant revealed she personally selected Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz for the music video.

“Wrote my first music vid treatment for this & worked it out with an amazing director & crew. I also got to pick my leading man, who just so happened to be Tom Schwartz!” Reinhart wrote.

Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star appeared in a music video before Bravo fame

Tom Schwartz isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules cast member to appear in a music video before becoming a reality star. Tom Sandoval, Schwartz’s best friend and business partner, played a cheating boyfriend in Bon Jovi’s 2002 “Misunderstood” video.

The clip features other stars who became famous years later. Actor Rachel Nichols, perhaps best known for the TV show A Million Little Things, played Sandoval’s girlfriend. Model Camila Alves, who is married to actor Matthew McConaughey, took the role of Sandoval’s mistress.

Another Vanderpump Rules cast member, Ariana Madix, starred in rapper Yung Gravy’s 2021 music video for the song “oops!” But that was years after she first appeared on the Bravo show.