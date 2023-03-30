‘Vanderpump Rules’: Can You Still Buy Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute’s Witches of WeHo Wine?

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute deemed themselves the “Witches of WeHo” on the hit Bravo TV series. In 2019, the trio moved to capitalized on their nickname with Witches of WeHo wine, consisting of selections including pinot grigio and rosé. But what’s the status of the Vanderpump Rules star’s wine now?

Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute created Witches of WeHo wine in 2019

In 2019, Maloney, Schroeder, and Doute partnered with Washington-based Nocking Point Wines to create their own brand, the Witches of WeHo wine. It started out with pinot grigio, Basic Witch Potion No. 1, and eventually expanded into rosé, Potion No. 2 Basic Witch Rosé. The pinot grigio made its debut in February 2019, while the rosé arrived in July of that year.

The wine’s name comes from the nicknames that the Vanderpump Rules co-stars gave themselves on the show. Working at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR in West Hollywood, it appeared to be a fitting name.

According to Us Weekly, Schroeder posted a photo of their creation on Instagram and asked for the support of celebrity momager Kris Jenner. “Dear Kris Jenner, please manage us,” she captioned the photo.

The label on the wine bottles contained their signature humor, with the ingredients reading “the tears of your exes.” It also features an iconic Schroeder quote in bold black lettering: “I’m not really sure what I’ve done to you, but I’ll take a pinot grigio.”

They weren’t the only Vanderpump Rules stars to branch into the world of alcohol. Lisa Vanderpump herself has her own Vanderpump Rosé and Vanderpump Pets Sangria.

Witches of WeHo went out of production in 2020

In June 2020, Schroeder and Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules by Bravo for a racist scandal involving fellow Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers. At the same time, it was announced that the Vanderpump Rules-connected Witches of WeHo wine would no longer be produced or sold.

“The term of our agreement with the ladies expired months ago and we have taken any remaining inventory down from the website,” a rep for Nocking Point told Us Weekly at the time. The representative added that the pinot grigio has been “sold out and removed from our main shop for many months.”

“It’s long gone and we won’t be making or selling more,” the rep added.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ scandal that ended Witches of WeHo wine

Eventually, the Vanderpump Rules scandal derailed the wine. In 2018, Doute and Schroeder called the police on Faith Stowers after seeing an article about a Black woman wanted for theft. To them, it was a funny prank, but it wasn’t so funny to Stowers.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers recalled in an Instagram Live at the time. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the fired Doute repented for her actions. “Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the Black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to [Faith],” she wrote.