‘Vanderpump Rules’: Peter Madrigal Claims This Text from Tom Sandoval Reveals the True ‘Scandoval’ Timeline

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss of Vanderpump Rules shocked fans in early March when it was revealed they had been having an affair for several months. Many cast members have been reacting to the affair, including SUR manager Peter Madrigal. According to Madrigal, he has proof that the affair started before the suspected time period.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss allegedly started their affair in the fall of 2022

Tom Sandoval appears on “Watch What Happens Live.” I Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

A source told People in early March that Sandoval had been cheating on his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss “for upwards of six months.” This implies that the affair started sometime in the fall of 2022.

Sandoval and Madix had been together for nine years, and they quickly broke up in the wake of this “Scandoval.”

“She was completely blindsided by this. Devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels,” an insider said. “This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal.”

Former Vanderpump Rules cast member Kristen Doute revealed Madix found out about the affair after finding explicit videos of Sandoval and Leviss on Sandoval’s phone.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Peter Madrigal claims the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair started earlier than people think

Madrigal has shared his thoughts on the “Scandoval.” He recently appeared on Doute’s podcast, Sex, Love, and What Else Matters, to talk about the topic. Here, he revealed that he believes the affair between Sandoval and Leviss started before the fall of 2022.

Madrigal explained that after Sandoval watched the season 10 premiere in late January 2023, Madrigal got a text from the TomTom co-owner. Madrigal and Sandoval did not text each other often. However, Sandoval allegedly reached out because he saw a scene between Madrigal and Leviss on that episode and wanted to know if the two had hooked up.

“He hadn’t texted me in six months,” Madrigal explained. “And then he texted me and said — and I quote– ‘Dude! Just watched the first episode LOL! Did you bang Raquel the night after SUR!?’”

The scene in question was a conversation between Madrigal and Leviss at SUR, where they discussed the dates they had gone on together and made plans for a future hangout. This could have been filmed in the spring of 2022, as that was when Leviss admitted to going on dates with Madrigal.

Because of Sandoval’s interest in the scene, Madrigal believes he was already hooking up with Leviss around that same time.

Peter Madrigal says he does not hook up with SUR staff members featured on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

#VanderpumpRules star Peter Madrigal slammed Raquel Leviss’ comments about him being a good “starter pony” when they casually dated. ? Find out how he feels about the ongoing #Scandoval. https://t.co/9OfeX1vBta — Life & Style (@Life_and_Style) March 11, 2023

On the podcast with Doute, Madrigal also addressed the “starter pony” accusation Leviss threw at Madrigal. This refers to the belief that he often hooks up with staff members at SUR as a manager.

“The implication that I sleep with the staff is not true,” Madrigal said.

Madrigal has dated Stassi Schroeder and also made out with Katie Maloney. However, Madrigal clarified that his romantic involvements with Schroeder and Maloney happened years ago, before he became a manager at SUR.

Doute added, “It is not true, you guys. I think it’s like a dumb joke we all make because of Katie and Stassi, because it’s funny in our friend group.”