A lucky fan caught ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval’s priceless reaction to seeing his ex Ariana Madix walk by.

Filming for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is heating up. After a drama-filled reunion, former flames Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are stealing the spotlight with their icy interactions.

Ariana managed to completely snub Tom in a recent gathering at The Belmont bar in Los Angeles. At the same time, he nearly snapped his neck, trying to steal a glance at her.

Tom Sandoval almost breaks his neck when Ariana Madix walks by in new clip

The cast and crew of Vanderpump Rules are currently in the midst of shooting season 11. After a reunion brimming with drama, the spotlight continues shining brightly on Tom’s infidelity.

Ariana has not recorded any individual scenes with her former beau. However, she is filming alongside her other co-stars, including a collective shot at The Belmont bar in LA.

Dressed head-to-toe in white, Tom certainly did not blend into the crowd. But his response to Ariana’s arrival truly turned heads and got fans talking on social media.

An Instagram clip showed Tom nearly craning his neck in an attempt to catch sight of Ariana as she stepped into the bar. Given everything that went down last season, this wasn’t a good look for Tom.

Ariana is determined to put Tom’s infidelity behind her. However, signs indicate that Tom might have second thoughts about stepping out on her.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star wants nothing to do with her co-star and ex-lover

As season 11 of Vanderpump Rules continues filming, Ariana remains steadfast in avoiding any interactions with Tom. Previously, Tom kicked off the drama after Ariana found out he was cheating on her with their co-star, Rachel Leviss.

Ariana entered the bar scene alongside Katie Maloney, her new business associate. Upon her arrival, she coolly sidestepped Tom, instead choosing to warmly greet Lala Kent and Schaena Shay.

Contrary to most of the cast, Tom drew attention in a striking ensemble of white. He accentuated his look with a white trucker hat and a provocative lightning bolt necklace that matched Raquel’s.

This attire made him even more conspicuous when he appeared to turn and gaze at Madix as she was engrossed in welcoming her friends. According to Glamour, there was no conversation exchanged between the ex-partners.

“Tom sat just feet away from his betrayed ex, pulling his hat down and appearing to avoid a close encounter,” one witness explained. “Ariana appeared to not have a care in the world.”

Ariana Madix refuses to film with Tom Sandoval in season 11

Despite Tom’s overt interest, it’s unmistakable that Ariana dismissed him entirely during the bar event. That will likely continue throughout season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

As the cameras roll for the new season, word has gotten out that Ariana is adamantly declining to film scenes with Tom. She’s willing to share a room with her former lover for group scenes for Bravo but flatly refuses to be part of any intimate one-on-one scenes with him.

“Tom and Ariana haven’t filmed one-on-one, and she’s telling her friends she won’t,” an insider revealed.

The source further noted that Ariana is in a stable, positive mental state. She fears, however, that shooting scenes with Tom could disrupt her peace of mind.

The bar event followed Ariana’s absence from a recent cast journey to Lake Tahoe. Ariana couldn’t join due to her involvement in launching a fresh business enterprise with Katie. But not going also meant she could avoid any potential interactions with Tom, making it a doubly beneficial decision.