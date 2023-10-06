Tom Sandoval recently said high interest rates is one reason why he and Ariana Madix haven't moved out of their house.

Throughout “Scandoval” and beyond, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules continue to live in their $2 million house.

Now, six months later, Sandoval said the estranged couple has no set plans to sell the house and move. A big reason Sandoval and Madix haven’t made any moves boils down to the economy. On his podcast, Everybody Loves Tom, Sandoval’s guest, actor Jerry O’Connell said he has friends who are getting divorced, but still live together.

“Because of interest rates right now,” Sandoval said. “That’s part of it.”

Sandoval isn’t wrong. When he and Madix bought their Valley Village home in 2019, the average 30-year fixed interest rate was under 4%. Today, the average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 7.88%, CNET reports. While the 4,500-square-foot home has certainly appreciated in value since Madix and Sandoval purchased it, dividing the profit from the sale, and then buying a new home could cost both of them more money.

Sandoval also used the equity in the home to help finance Schwartz & Sandy’s. Madix said she simply couldn’t afford to just “move out” of their home into an Airbnb. “I can’t afford to do that. I pay a hefty mortgage. We are 50/50 on that,” she told the LA Times. “And I’m not going to shell out more money because of someone else’s s***. And I have my dog and my cat, and I’m not gonna leave them there by themselves.”

So for now, Madix and Sandoval find ways to simply avoid one another in the sprawling home.

Tom Sandoval said he and Ariana Madix live on the ‘opposite sides of the house’

Sandoval made it seem as though he and Madix had figured out how to make their living situation work for them.

“We’re on opposite sides of the house,” he explained. “And we’re obviously trying to figure out exactly our next move. Thought we got it figured out. And I kind of like had … you know. But it’s really not that big of a deal in that sense. There’s plenty of room in this house to be on separate sides. Yes, while we’re filming Vanderpump Rules we are obviously not traveling a lot, but before leading up to that, we were both traveling a lot and now afterward we’re both traveling a lot.”

Ariana got the primary bedroom, Tom is in the guest room

Madix seemed to agree that the house was definitely big enough for the both of them. “It’s big enough that we don’t have to [see each other],” she said. “I’m in the primary bedroom. If you go upstairs, it’s to the left. And if you go upstairs, and you go all the way down to the right, that’s the guest bedroom. That’s where he’s staying. We communicate with a third party.”

She added, “If he’s at the house, he stays either in the guest bedroom or in the gym. And it’s like, ‘Hey, when is he going to be done with the gym? I need to use it.’ ‘He said he’ll be done at X time.’ ‘OK, cool.’ And then he either goes straight back into the guest room or he leaves. I move about the house a little bit more freely, but I definitely make sure that we don’t cross paths. I might hear footsteps, but that’s about it.”