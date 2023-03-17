‘Vanderpump Rules’: Tom Schwartz Will Never Marry Again After Katie Maloney Divorce Drama

Following his widely publicized divorce from Katie Maloney, Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Schwartz recently stated that he will never get married again. The reality star opened up about his feelings on the matter during an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Tom and Katie’s relationship has been one of the most tumultuous on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

#PumpRules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's post-split relationship took a major turn following an explosive argument.https://t.co/BUbk1IyUa7 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 2, 2023

Over the course of Vanderpump Rules’ run on Bravo, viewers have watched the relationship between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz go through ups and downs. Even after getting engaged on a romantic vacation in New York City, the couple’s relationship remained fraught with fights and accusations of infidelity.

Schwartz and Maloney eventually tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding at the Twenty Mile House in Northern California in 2016. However, their marriage was not happy, and it was filled with drama and heartache.

In March 2022, after being married to Tom Schwartz for six years, Maloney shocked her fan base by announcing their split on Instagram. Not long after that, she filed for divorce, alleging irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in October 2022.

Tom Schwartz says he will never marry again

Tom Schwartz may be off the market — forever. The Vanderpump Rules star and his business partner, Tom Sandoval, were guests on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. On the show, Schwartz told Andy Cohen that he probably won’t get married again following his failed marriage with Maloney.

“I think I’m out of the game forever,” Schwartz, 40, shared during a game of “Agree or Disagree.” When asked if he or Maloney, 36, would remarry first, he replied, “I don’t think I’m ever going to get married again.”

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz | Bravo / Contributor

Schwartz didn’t completely rule out romance, saying he expected to “fall in love” again but that marriage wasn’t on the horizon. “I’m kind of undateable, Andy,” he said.

His admission left fans shocked and confused. After all, Schwartz was always portrayed as the hopeless romantic who dreamed of settling down and starting a family. However, his divorce from Maloney seems to have changed him.

Katie Maloney and Raquel Leviss have been feuding for months

Maloney and Schwartz agreed to remain friends when they split in March 2022. Maloney had one rule for her ex-husband, though: he wasn’t to hook up with anyone in their friend group. Unfortunately, Schwartz made out with co-star Raquel Leviss, complicating his friendship with Maloney. Since then, Schwartz, Maloney, and Leviss have been caught up in a feud that doesn’t seem to end.

Scheana Shay got caught up in that drama. It all started when Leviss took to Instagram on Feb. 19 to share photos of her and Tom. The post was captioned “Just cause” with a peace sign emoji and another with the tongue sticking out, which eventually garnered Maloney’s attention. “You really thought you did something here,” Maloney wrote, “but these comments ATE LOLOL.”

Shay later left her own comment, referencing remarks she made during a recent episode of Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. According to her, she had had a conversation with Maloney where they agreed that Leviss and Schwartz would make a great couple.

Maloney, however, maintained that she was drunk during that conversation. She also accused Shay of pushing Schwartz and Leviss to get together. And with that, Shay joined in on the Maloney vs. Leviss feud.

Vanderpump Rules fans are tired of this never-ending feud, but, of course, there’s latest cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval and Raquel that has everyone talking about this season.