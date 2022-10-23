‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz Reveals if He’s Dating Taylor Ann Green From ‘Southern Charm’ – and ‘Bashful’ BravoCon Moment [Exclusive]

Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules was put on the spot during a special BravoCon edition of Watch What Happens Live when host Andy Cohen tried to make a love connection on stage with Taylor Ann Green from Southern Charm.

During a previous WWHL appearance, Green said she wouldn’t mind being set up with Schwartz. She and boyfriend Shep Rose recently split, and Schwartz is also single after he and wife Katie Maloney divorced. Love was in the air at BravoCon and while Cohen tried to make a match on stage, Schwartz told Showbiz Cheat Sheet he may not be quite ready to take their new friendship to the next level.

Tom Schwartz recalls feeling ‘bashful’ around Taylor Ann Green on ‘WWHL’

Schwartz was seated in front of Green on WWHL but didn’t seem to realize she was behind him until Cohen called out the match on the show. “I knew who she was. I think I was just feeling a little bashful,” Schwartz told Showbiz Cheat Sheet during a chat about a new partnership with PATRÓN. “Honestly, I was put on the spot up on stage in the bright lights.”

Even though he may have felt a little uncomfortable, best friend Tom Sandoval co-signs the relationship. “You guys would be cute together,” Sandoval said.

Taylor and Tom are talking – but ‘I’m also close to Shep,” Schwartz reveals

Schwartz and Green recently became friends. “Listen, she’s gorgeous,” he said. “We actually have, like, a rapport going. We’re friends now. I’m also very close to Shep. I don’t know if you know this or if the public knows this. I have a really incredibly close relationship with all the guys from Southern Charm and Summer House. So yeah, I felt a little awkward.”

Sandoval and Schwartz will make a guest appearance on Bravo’s Winter House, a show comprised mainly of cast members from Summer House and Southern Charm.

And while Rose and Green do not appear in Winter House, Schwartz wants to move slowly, noting that Green and Rose’s breakup was new. “You understand my predicament, so that’s why it was awkward for me. I’m usually pretty good at being diplomatic, but I kind of just shut down, blushed, and put my head down like a schoolboy.”

Tom Schwartz is ready for … a friendship with Taylor Ann Green

Rose recently said he’d love it if Schwartz dated Green. “I love Thomas Schwartz — that would make me happy if she ended up with Thomas Schwartz,” he told E! News at BravoCon 2022. “My point is I’m not a jealous man. We had a great, great time. If she ends up with a very good guy that makes her happy, that would make me happy.”

“I saw that,” Schwartz said about Rose’s comment. “Can I say no comment? But no, she’s gorgeous. But, I just feel like that’s not a good idea.”

Sandoval joked, “Yeah, but isn’t that why we’ve had a show for 10 seasons?”

But Schwartz wants to build a friendship, at least for now. “She’s incredibly beautiful, charming, and intelligent, but, yeah, we’re just friends for now,” he said.

