Venice Film Festival 2022: 13 Biggest Movies You Won’t Want to Miss

The Venice Film Festival 2022 brings a wide assortment of movies audiences have waited for. This festival often acts as the beginning of the awards season. As a result, it’s one of the year’s most prestigious film events in the world. Here’s a look at the 13 biggest movies to keep an eye out for at the Venice Film Festival 2022 and into the remainder of the year.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

L-R: Colin Farrell as Pádraic and Barry Keoghan as Dominic Kearney | Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures

Plot: “Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.”

The Banshees of Inisherin is written and directed by Three Billboards of Outside Ebbing, Missouri filmmaker Martin McDonagh. The cast includes Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson, and Pat Shortt. It’s making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022 in competition.

The Banshees of Inisherin hits theaters on Oct. 21.

‘Bardo’

Alejandro G. Iñárritu, cinco veces ganador del Premio de la Academia®, nos presenta BARDO, Falsa Crónica de unas Cuantas Verdades. // Five-time Academy Award®-winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu brings us BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths. pic.twitter.com/DfnHgjpVtB — BARDO Movie (@BardoMovie) July 26, 2022

Plot: “Follows a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories.”

Bardo is directed and co-written by The Revenant filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu and co-written by Nicolás Giacobone. The cast includes Ximena Lamadrid, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Andrés Almeida, and Omar Leyva. It’s making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022 in competition.

Bardo hits Netflix sometime in late 2022.

‘Blonde’

Plot: “After a traumatic childhood, Norma Jeane Mortensen became an actress in the Hollywood of the 1950s and early 1960s. She became world famous under the pseudonym Marilyn Monroe. But her on-screen appearances are in stark contrast to the love issues, exploitation, abuse of power, and medicament addiction she faced in her private life.”

Blonde is written and directed by Killing Them Softly filmmaker Andrew Dominik. The cast includes Ana de Armas, Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Sara Paxton, and Xavier Samuel. It’s making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022 in competition.

Blonde lands on Netflix on Sept. 23.

‘Bones and All’

Plot: “A story of first love between a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society and an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

Bones and All is directed by Call Me by Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino and written by David Kajganich. The cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Taylor Russell, Chloë Sevigny, and Mark Rylance. It’s making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022 in competition.

Bones and All enters theaters on Nov. 23.

‘Dead for a Dollar’

Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe will star in the western ‘Dead For A Dollar'



The story follows a famed bounty hunter who runs into his sworn enemy, a professional gambler and outlaw that he had sent to prison years before



(via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/1QfG0wxdvA — Culture Crave ? (@CultureCrave) June 21, 2021

Plot: “In 1897, in New Mexico Territory, Chihuahua, bounty hunter Max Borlund is hired to find Rachel Price, the politically progressive wife of businessman Nathan Price, who is allegedly being held for ransom in Mexico by Elijah Jones, an African American army deserter. During his search, Max discovers that Rachel willingly fled from an abusive husband to live with Elijah. He is also forced to confront his sworn enemy Joe Cribbens, a professional gambler, and outlaw who he had sent to prison years before.”

Dead for a Dollar is directed and co-written by Walter Hill and co-written by Matt Harris. The cast includes Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, and Rachel Brosnahan. It’s making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022 out of competition.

Dead for a Dollar is set to have a release sometime in 2022.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Plot: “Alice and Jack Chambers are a young, happy couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory during the 1950s, which is created and paid for by the mysterious company Jack is working for. Curiosity about the nature of her husband’s work on the secret Victory Project begins to consume Alice, which leads to cracks in their utopian life as Alice raises tensions within the community during her investigation of the project.”

Don’t Worry Darling is directed by Booksmart filmmaker Olivia Wilde and written by Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke. The cast includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Wilde, Gemma Chan, and Nick Kroll. It’s making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022 out of competition.

Don’t Worry Darling releases in theaters on Sept. 23.

‘The Eternal Daughter’

Plot: “In this ghost story, a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother must confront long-buried secrets when they return to their former family home, a once-grand manor that has become a nearly vacant hotel brimming with mystery.”

The Eternal Daughter is written and directed by The Souvenir filmmaker Joanna Hogg. The cast includes Tilda Swinton, Joseph Mydell, Carly-Sophia Davies, and Alfie Sankey-Green. It’s making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022 in competition.

The Eternal Daughter has a tentative release date set for sometime in 2022.

‘Master Gardener’

Venice: Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver to Star in Paul Schrader’s ‘Master Gardener’ https://t.co/OfB8lu2ITL — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 1, 2021

Plot: “Narvel Roth is the meticulous horticulturist of Gracewood Gardens, a beautiful estate owned by wealthy dowager Mrs. Haverhill. When she orders Roth to take on her troubled great-niece Maya as his apprentice, his life is thrown into chaos, and dark secrets from his past emerge.”

Master Gardener is written and directed by The Card Counter filmmaker Paul Schrader. The cast includes Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver, and Quintessa Swindell. It’s making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022 out of competition.

Master Gardener doesn’t have a release date set yet.

‘Pearl’

Plot: “Set during World War I in 1918 and explores the origins of Pearl, the villainous character from X. The events take place prior to the previous film and explore how the cabin, where the ‘massacre of X‘ takes place, was once used as a boarding house during the war.”

Pearl is directed and co-written by Ti West and co-written by Mia Goth. The cast includes Goth, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland, and Emma Jenkins-Purro. It’s making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022 out of competition.

Pearl slashes into theaters on Sept. 16.

‘The Son’

THE SON will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Directed by Florian Zeller and starring @RealHughJackman, @LauraDern, @VanessaKirby, and @AnthonyHopkins, #TheSon will be in US theaters this Fall. pic.twitter.com/nwfjydCeQN — Sony Pictures Classics (@sonyclassics) July 26, 2022

Plot: “Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.”

The Son is directed and co-written by The Father filmmaker Florian Zeller and co-written by Christopher Hampton. The cast includes Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, Laura Dern, and Anthony Hopkins. It’s making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022 in competition.

The Son has no release date set yet.

‘Tár’

Plot: “Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. Widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.”

Tár is written and directed by Little Children filmmaker Todd Field. The cast includes Cate Blanchett, Mark Strong, and Julian Glover. It’s making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022 in competition.

Tár will play in theaters on Oct. 7.

‘The Whale’

Our first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s #TheWhale, which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/OjpJbsS9ue — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 26, 2022

Plot: “A 600-pound middle-aged man named Charlie tries to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The two grew apart after Charlie abandoned his family for his gay lover, who later died. Charlie then went on to binge eat out of pain and guilt.”

The Whale is directed by Black Swan filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter. The cast includes Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins. It’s making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022 in competition.

The Whale swims into theaters sometime in 2022.

‘White Noise’

We are honored to announce WHITE NOISE by Noah Baumbach, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig will be the opening film of the 79th Venice Film Festival ?✨. pic.twitter.com/WZcdeIdxT0 — White Noise Film (@whitenoisefilm) July 25, 2022

Plot: “Jack Gladney, professor of Hitler studies at The-College-on-the-Hill, husband to Babette, and father to four children/stepchildren, is torn asunder by “the Airborne Toxic Event”, a cataclysmic train accident that casts chemical waste over his town.”

White Noise is written and directed by Marriage Story filmmaker Noah Baumbach. The cast includes Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Alessandro Nivola. It’s making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022 in competition.

White Noise will hit Netflix sometime in 2022.

