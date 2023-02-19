Victoria Justice Made $50K Per Episode Salary for ‘Zoey 101’ as a Supporting Cast Member

Victoria Justice was one of the biggest teen stars of the 2000s, appearing in TV shows like Victorious, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and iCarly. However, the actor surprisingly made a large salary for Zoey 101, despite only having a supporting role.

Victoria Justice’s role on ‘Zoey 101’

Justice began acting when she was 10 years old with a small part in an episode of Gilmore Girls. Just two years later, she scored the gig on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101. Justice played Lola Martinez, the main character Zoey’s (played by Jamie Lynn Spears) boarding school roommate.

Her character debuted in Season 2 of the popular teen show. Lola was an aspiring actor with dreams of Hollywood stardom. She often put her acting skills to use during various schemes she and the rest of the characters pulled off, from disguising herself as a goth or a boy, to faking a British accent.

Victoria Justice reportedly made a $50,000 per episode salary for ‘Zoey 101’

Justice’s performance on the show earned her one of the highest salaries ever paid to a child actor. She came in at number 9 on a list of the Top 10 Highest Paid TV Child Actors, put together by MsMojo.

The actor reportedly made $50,000 per episode, coming in ahead of Selena Gomez ($25,000-$30,000 for each episode of Wizards of Waverly Place), and just behind Gary Coleman. Coleman reportedly received $70,000 per episode of Diff’rent Strokes.

Justice’s salary only went up following her role on Zoey 101. After the show ended, she soon scored a starring role on Nickelodeon’s musical sitcom Victorious. MsMojo reported Justice made anywhere between $12,000 and $180,000 per episode. Seeing as how she was the star of Victorious and not a supporting character, it’s likely that she made upwards of $50,000 per episode on the show.

What is Victoria Justice working on today?

Following Victorious, Justice’s career has continued. Today, you can see her in a variety of different projects. In 2020, she appeared in 50 States of Fright, a horror anthologies series from the short-lived streaming service Quibi, and in the satirical Facebook web series The Real Bros of Simi Valley. She has also starred in various movies for Netflix, including Afterlife of the Party and A Perfect Pairing.

Justice has plenty of projects in the works as well, including California King, a movie about a mattress store manager who goes way overboard when trying to impress a girl, and The Tutor, a drama about a tutor who works with an unsettling new student.

Victoria Justice’s net worth

Victoria Justice attends the LMDM Grand Opening Party on March 22, 2018 in New York City. | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for La Maison De Makoto

So, what is Justice worth these days? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the star is worth $12 million. Her money is made up of her earnings from movies and television, as well as her music career. Justice regularly releases music, usually as part of the soundtracks for her projects.