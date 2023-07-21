Check out the video that shows just how much Prince George resembles his late grandmother. And which family member a few other royal watchers say he looks exactly like.

There’s been a debate over the years about which side of the family Prince William and the new Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) children take after the most.

Some say that Princess Charlotte really resembles her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and others think she looks identical to Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto. Meanwhile many believe that the Waleses’ youngest son, Prince Louis, looks just like his grandfather Michael Middleton. But when it comes to Prince George, the majority of fans are convinced he’s a Spencer. And to prove it a video of how much he resembles his late grandmother, Princess Diana, has been circulating on the internet.

Clip shows Prince George giving the same look as Princess Diana

The video, which has been making the rounds on social media recently, shows Prince George giving the same look and head turn as his grandmother.

The caption on TikTok reads: “Prince George has Diana’s quiet spirit. His future will be immense.” The video has more than 2,000 likes. The clip has over 45,000 views on Twitter and has garnered hundreds of comments on YouTube from fans who can’t believe the resemblance.

“OMG how they are similar. And [the] speed of emotional reactions too. Incredible!” one person noted. A second chimed in: “Prince George is like his grandmother. Princess Diana would have been so proud of him and his siblings.” While a third wrote: “I’ve noticed lately that he has a lot of her mannerisms and expressions.”

A fourth user posted: “WOW!! I hadn’t ever noticed how Prince George favors his grandma Diana!! I guess I should’ve since he looks so much like Prince William!!”

However, a fifth opined that the prince looks just like another member of the Spencer family writing: “He looks exactly like her brother.” Another user agreed commenting: “Prince George is the spitting image of Charles Spencer, Pr. Diana’s younger brother.”

George also got a few other things from his late grandmother

Prince George also takes after his grandmother in a few other areas as well. Many royal watchers have noted that he appears to have the same shyness Diana once had and he has a love for the arts, particularly ballet.

In 2018, William revealed that George had been taking up dance as part of his curriculum in school and really enjoyed it. During a reception at Kensington Palace for the finalists of the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards, William told a U.K. Freestyle Street Dance Champion: “George is doing dancing as well, he loves it. My mother always used to dance, she loved dancing. If it’s something you love, you do what you love. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it.”

And in 2019, George’s mom revealed that her oldest son enjoys dancing so much that he would put on little shows along with his sister, Princess Charlotte, at home.

Like Princess Diana, George is already showing an interest in charity as well.

During an appearance on GB News the CEO of Tusk explained that the second in line to the throne became so invested in helping the charity’s cause that he took it upon himself to raise money.

“Prince George very sweetly did a little cake sale to raise money for Tusk during lockdown and wrote a very sweet card about it, clearly demonstrating his concern for Africa’s wildlife,” Mayhew said.

Diana would be so proud!