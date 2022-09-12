Video Shows Prince Andrew Consoling Tearful Royal Family Members Gathered to View Tributes to Queen Elizabeth Amid Backlash

After Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, mourners from all over the U.K. and beyond gathered outside her royal residences to lay flowers and leave tributes to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

In England, members of the royal family including Prince William, Prince Harry, and their wives appeared in public to thank those who came out. Other royals including Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward appeared outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where their mother died, to view the tributes.

Prince Andrew and other members of the royal family outside of Balmoral Castle thanking the public for tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Andrew and Prince Edward thanked the public for their support

On Sept. 10, several royals staying at the Balmoral estate attended a prayer service at the nearby Crathie Kirk Church and were seen for the first time in public since the monarch’s death.

As the grieving family stepped out to read some of the cards and tributes left, Prince Andrew spoke to some mourners and thanked them for being there.

One person asked the queen’s second-oldest son how the family was holding up to which Andrew replied: “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.” He added: “It’s nice to see you. Thank you for coming.”

Prince Edward was also heard talking to a group of people who traveled from Glasgow saying: “Thank you very much for coming all that way. We appreciate it.”

Andrew comforted Princess Eugenie as she wiped away tears

A video shared on The Royal Family YouTube Channel showed an emotional moment as Andrew’s youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, joined her father to view the bouquets and couldn’t hold back her tears.

The Duke of York was then seen consoling and putting his arm around Eugenie. Andrew’s other daughter, Princess Beatrice, who stood alongside them was also seen wiping away tears at one point as was Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall.

Before leaving, the family stopped at the gates and waved to the crowd thanking them once again.

News of queen’s corgis going to Andrew sparks backlash

One of the many questions following Queen Elizabeth’s death is where her beloved corgis will live.

Andrew and his daughters initially gave the monarch the dogs as puppies after the death of Prince Philip. Multiple outlets have reported that Andrew as well as his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who live together in Windsor, will care for them now that the queen is gone.

“The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the duke and duchess,” a source told Newsweek.

That news though has sparked backlash. A number of social media users voiced their opinions that they don’t think Andrew, who stepped down from royal duties in 2019 over his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual assault allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, should get the canines.

Queen Elizabeth II’s love for the dog breed began in 1933 when she got her first corgi named Susan.

