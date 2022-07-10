‘Virgin River’: Alexandra Breckenridge Gave a Video Sneak Peek of Season 4

Virgin River Season 4 will hit Netflix in just a couple of weeks. The highly-rated drama series is based on the books by Robyn Carr. It showcases the life of Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge,) a nurse who relocates to the small town following the deaths of her husband and child. Though she moves to heal, Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who owns the town’s bar quickly catches Mel’s eye. The series also takes a lot at the other residents of the close-knit town.

Fans have watched the ups and downs of their relationship on Virgin River. Now Breckenridge has given us a video sneak peek of season 4,

Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe on ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

‘Virgin River’ Season 4 will debut July 20

It’s almost time for season 4 of Virgin River. New episodes are set to debut on Netflix on July 20. Deadline shared the season description for season 4. It reads,

In Season 4, Mel confronts a dilemma. Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, she has a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother, and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who’s in the market to start a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige.

Check out a ton of exclusive first-look images from #VirginRiver Season 4, which tease a new romance and…a tragic twist? pic.twitter.com/ayunjvxHU3 — TVLine.com (@TVLine) June 1, 2022

Alexandra Breckenridge gave a sneak peek of season 4

Ahead of the season 4 premiere, Breckenridge has given fans a video sneak peek of what’s coming down the pipeline. The actor shared an Instagram video of herself walking around the set and standing at her markers. In order not to spoil anything, Breckenridge kept the camera pointed toward her feet.

Since there was no caption and revealed very little, it simply hyped-up fans for the impending release date.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel, Mark Ghanimé as Cameron in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Some mysterious new characters have joined the ‘Virgin River’ cast

Though Breckenridge’s sneak peek video revealed very little, we do know that some new characters should be very enticing to fans for season 4. Kai Bradbury has joined the cast as Denny Cutler, Doc’s (Tim Matheson) long-lost grandson. “He shows up in Virgin River to forge a connection with the grandfather he just recently learned about,” his character description reads via TV Line. “But Denny comes bearing a dark secret.” Since Doc has never been known to have children this storyline should be explosive.

Moreover, Mark Ghanimé has joined the cast as Dr. Cameron Hayek. He is described as the clinic’s, “dashing new physician. Armed with eye-catching good looks, a razor-sharp intellect, and a smile that could light up the world, Cameron makes an immediate splash in town — especially with the ladies of Virgin River.”

It looks like Jack and Preacher may be getting a bit of competition.

