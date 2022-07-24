‘Virgin River’: Alexandra Breckenridge Revealed Mel’s Biggest Fear

Virgin River is one of Netflix‘s beloved series. The drama is based on the 21-book series by Robyn Carr. It centers around the town of Virgin River and its residents. It follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a Los Angeles-based nurse who leaves her life in the city behind after a series of horrible tragedies. She moves to Virgin River to heal and start over. Amid her healing, she begins a romance that she never expected with former Marine, Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), who owns the town’s bar.

So much has happened during Mel’s time in Virgin River, including a ton of healing. However, there is one fear she is holding on to.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Mel’s due date is seasons away on ‘Virgin River’

Unless season 5 of Virgin River skips ahead several months, we won’t be seeing Mel and Jack’s baby girl anytime soon. After all, the timeline on Virgin River moves at a snail’s pace.

“Things move slowly in Virgin River,” Breckenridge told Glamour. “I think Mel’s only been in Virgin River for maybe four months,” Breckenridge guesses. “It’s a hundred and some odd days; there’s a chart for it. She’s only nine weeks pregnant at this point, and Charmaine (Lauren Hammersely) is like five months, apparently.”

Now that we know Jack isn’t the father of Charmaine’s unborn twins, we assume things between Mel and Jack will also shift.

Alexandra Breckenridge revealed Mel’s biggest fear on ‘Virgin River’

Now that she knows that Jack is the father of her baby and they are engaged to be married, everything seems to be going perfectly for Mel. However, Breckenridge explained that her character is battling one major fear.

“In a very short time she’s gone from being quite literally emotionally broken to having all of her pieces put back together,” the actor told Glamour. “And she’s able to have something she never thought would be possible: She’s pregnant and in love. She’s in a really good place for the most part. But there’s this gnawing feeling of, what if I lose the baby? She’s really good at hiding it for the most part, except for a few times in season four. I think it’s silently terrifying her.”

We will see what journey Mel finds herself on in season 5.

A ton of the book characters are missing from the show

The series isn’t exactly adhering to Carr’s books. Fans of the books know that Mel eventually has a baby boy, but in the series, she is pregnant with a girl. A ton of book characters are also missing from the show. Virgin River showrunner Sue Tenney and her writer’s room had to be very strategic when adapting the books for television.

Tenney explained to TV Line that she and the producers handpicked certain characters for the series. As a result, there are huge differences in storylines and in characters. Charmaine Roberts is barely mentioned in the books, and Mel’s late husband doesn’t die in a car accident as he does in the series.

It’s also paved the way for brand new characters to enter the series.