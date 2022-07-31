‘Virgin River’: Alexandra Breckenridge Just Warned Fans About a Season 5 Character

Netflix‘s Virgin River is the television adaptation of the romantic book series written by Robyn Carr. The series follows the life of Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who moves to the small town from Los Angeles after a series of heartbreaking events. The nurse and midwife find herself falling for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who owns the town’s bar.

Virgin River Season 4 just debuted. However, production for season 5 is currently underway, and Breckenridge is warning fans about a sinister new character.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: We Finally Know Who Shot Jack

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 has begun filming

While fans are basking in the debut of Virgin River Season 4, the beloved Netflix drama is already looking toward the future. After a slight delay, the series’ fifth season has begun filming in Vancouver. What’s On Netflix is reporting that filming began July 1, 2022. Apparently, the season will take about five months to film and end around November 30th, 2022.

This means it will follow almost the exact timeline for season 4 and will likely debut in July 2023.

Alexandra Breckenridge just warned fans about a season 5 character

When the series does return, Breckenridge has already warned fans about a sinister new character coming into town to shake things up. In Season 4, we met Melissa (played by Barbara Pollard), the sister of town favorite Nick (Keith MacKechnie), and sister-in-law, Jo Ellen (Gwynyth Walsh). As we know, Jack and Nick have decided to go into a glamping business together, but Melissa has control of the family’s trust. We also know that she is somehow connected to drug kingpin Calvin (David Cubitt) and that she posted Brady’s (Ben Hollingsworth) bail anonymously.

“Nick and Melissa getting involved in this glamping business may or may not become problematic for Jack,” Breckenridge told TV Line. “I’m not sure what her intention is yet, [but] she obviously doesn’t have good intentions. I’m not entirely clear if Nick is oblivious to what Melissa does or if he knows. He seems like such a kind guy. I definitely don’t think his wife has a damn clue. She would probably have told the entire town by now.”

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 could have a major time jump

Typically Virgin River only has about a week or two between seasons. Though the series is entering its 5th run, only a couple of months have passed in the timeline of the story. “Things move slowly in Virgin River,” Breckenridge told Glamour. “I think Mel’s only been in Virgin River for maybe four months,” Breckenridge guesses. “It’s a hundred and some odd days; there’s a chart for it. She’s only nine weeks pregnant at this point, and Charmaine is like five months, apparently.”

However, since fans will likely want to see the birth of Jack and Mel’s baby girl sooner rather than later and discover the true father of Charmaine’s unborn twins, it’s likely that there will be a pretty big time jump.

After all, it feels like Charmaine has been pregnant for centuries, and no one wants to do that all over again for Mel.

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: Was Hope’s Car Crash Really an Accident?