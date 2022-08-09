‘Virgin River’: Brady Will Have to Deal With Melissa’s Wrath in Season 5

Netflix‘s Virgin River follows the life of Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who moves to the small town from Los Angeles after a series of heartbreaking events. Mel falls Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who owns the town’s bar. However, the show isn’t only about their romance.

Virgin River also focuses on the town’s bad boy Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) and he’s going to be dealing with some major issues in season 5.

There will be a brand new villain in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

Filming for Virgin River Season 5 is currently underway in Vancouver. What’s On Netflix is reporting that filming began July 1, 2022. For now, filming is scheduled to end on or around November 30th, 2022. Fans can anticipate a lot of changes in season 3, including a brand new villain.

In season 4, we met Nick’s (Keith MacKechnie) sister, Melissa (played by Barbara Pollard) and it’s clear that she’s up to no good. “Nick and Melissa getting involved in this glamping business may or may not become problematic for Jack,” Breckenridge told TV Line. “I’m not sure what her intention is yet, [but] she obviously doesn’t have good intentions. I’m not entirely clear if Nick is oblivious to what Melissa does or if he knows. He seems like such a kind guy. I definitely don’t think his wife has a damn clue. She would probably have told the entire town by now.”

Brady could be forced to deal with Melissa’s wrath in season 5

Now, it appears that Brady will be forced to deal with Melissa, but hopefully he doesn’t try to do so alone. “I think he’s feeling like he’s between a rock and a hard place,” Hollingsworth told TV Line. “I think it’s a really difficult situation that he always seems to find himself in. Brady’s always getting into trouble and can never really catch a break. I think that’s gonna be the real delicate dance for him going into Season 5 is to try and keep Melissa happy while also trying to stay out of trouble. I know Brady doesn’t want to go back to jail. I think he doesn’t want to be a part of that world anymore. And so he’s gonna have to find some way out of it.”

Brady and Jack could reconcile

Hopefully, Brady has learned his lesson when it comes to trying to handle things on his own. With Melissa taking over Calvin’s business, he’s going to need some real allies in his corner. Fans are hoping that means Jack and Brady will reconcile soon.

“It would be great to see him have a reconciliation with Jack,” Hollingsworth told TV Line of his character. “I think it’s long overdue. I would also love to see him reintegrate himself into the community of Virgin River and to depart from living on the fringe of the town and being kind of an outsider, to see him show up more at the community events. We started to see that when he showed up at the wedding.”

We’ll have to wait until 2023 to see what happens.

