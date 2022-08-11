‘Virgin River’: More of Charmaine’s Backstory Will Be Revealed in Season 5

Virgin River continued to delight Netflix fans. The drama series, based on the books by Robyn Carr, follows the romance between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). However, the couple’s relationship has certainly had its ups and downs.

Initially, Jack was in a relationship with a hairstylist named Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), who is currently pregnant with twins. Now that we know Jack isn’t the father of the twins, more of Charmaine’s backstory is revealed.

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 will reveal Jack’s reaction to Charmaine’s secret

At the end of season 4, Charmaine made the shocking revelation that the twins she’s carrying are not Jack’s. The news stunned the former Marine, speechless. Since season 5 will pick up where season 4 left off, we will see Jack’s reaction. Spoiler alert, it won’t be pretty.

“I mean, you could tell Charmaine was very upset, very remorseful at the end of season four,” Breckenridge explained to Glamour. “I’m pretty sure that Jack is fairly pissed off. So we’ll see where that leaves the three of them this year. I think he’s going to have a real hard time forgiving her, rightfully so.”

We will also learn more about Charmaine’s backstory in season 5.

Charmaine’s backstory will be revealed in season 5

Charmaine has been around since season 1, but we don’t know much about the character. We know that the hairstylist has a salon in the town over and that she was in a long-term situationship with Jack, though she wanted more. We also know that her mom had an affair with Doc (Tim Matheson) back in the day and later died from cancer. Now, as we find out what went down regarding her pregnancy, we will learn more about her.

“When I got to that ending, I was gasping,” new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told TV Line. “Where do we go? What do we do? What does this mean? We’ll look at Jack’s investment in what the twins meant to him, as well as how Charmaine challenged him for so long in that relationship.”

We just hope Charmaine is able to get away from her emotionally abusive husband.

‘Virgin River’ fans will learn who fathered Charmaine’s babies in season 5

In the books, Charmaine’s children’s father is an acquaintance of Jack’s. However, it looks like it will be someone even close to him.

“Initially, it was, ‘Oh, it’s just some guy she had a one-night stand with,’” Breckenridge told Glamour. “But then we changed directions again—so yeah, I know who it is.”

We think it’s Detective Mike Valenzuela (Marco Grazzini).

