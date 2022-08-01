‘Virgin River’: Here’s What We Know About Dr. Cameron’s Fate in Season 5

Virgin River is one of the most talked about and watched series on Netflix. The show is based on the romantic book series by Robyn Carr. Much of the series follows the romantic relationship between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). In Virgin River Season 4, we watched the pair deal with some pregnancies, some PTSD, alcoholism, and much more. Moreover, they also dealt with the interference of a newcomer, Dr. Cameron Hayek (Mark Ghanimé).

With Virgin River Season 5 underway, here’s what we know about Dr. Cameron’s fate.

Dr. Cameron shook things up on ‘Virgin River’

Before season 4 opened, Netflix announced that Dr. Cameron would be arriving to shake things up on Virgin River. He was described as the clinic’s “dashing new physician. Armed with eye-catching good looks, a razor-sharp intellect, and a smile that could light up the world, Cameron makes an immediate splash in town — especially with the ladies of Virgin River.”

Of course, Dr. Cameron immediately took a liking to Mel, and he discovered that she was pregnant and that Jack was dealing with alcohol abuse; he began to insert himself into Mel’s life, making her increasingly uncomfortable.

Here’s what we know about Dr. Cameron’s fate in season 5

At the end of season 4, after overstepping his boundaries with Mel, Dr. Cameron explained that he had resigned and would leave the small town as soon as Doc (Tim Matheson) found his replacement.

However, fans spotted Ghanimé at the table read for season 5, meaning that Cameron hasn’t packed his bags yet. “Well, for the people with Instagrams and who are on social media, his presence was known at our first table read, so I will say you can definitely expect to see him in the beginning,” Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Entertainment Weekly. “But as far as where that goes, you’ll have to check out season 5.”

Everything we know about ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

Filming for Virgin River Season 5 is underway, and a major change has already occurred. Sue Tenney, who served as the showrunner for the series first four seasons, has stepped away to focus on other projects. Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith has stepped in to take her place.

Now that Charmaine’s (Lauren Hammersley) secret about the paternity of her twins is out, we’re going to learn who the real father of their children are. Moreover, as we learned in season 4, Melissa (played by Barbara Pollard) is gearing up to be the new villain this season.

Also, Henderson has hinted that a major character is set to exit the show in season 5. “Obviously, I’m speaking without having read any of those actual scripts,” he told Glamour. “A lot of stuff gets wrapped up, and then there’s a whole bunch of new beginnings, new storylines. I can’t give too much away. I know someone might move away. Someone might leave.”

