‘Virgin River’: Everything That Happened at the End of Season 3

Netflix’s hit drama series Virgin River will finally return for season 4 on July 20. Following her move from Los Angeles to Virgin River, Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse and midwife looking for a fresh start, finds herself falling for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), who owns the town’s bar.

However, their romance on Virgin River has not been without complications. Here’s what happened at the end of season 3.

The ‘Virgin River’ Season 4 trailer focuses on Jack

Just ahead of the season 4 premiere, Netflix has released a new trailer for Virgin River Season 4, and it’s mostly about Jack. In the trailer, we see him grappling with the revelation that Mel’s baby might not be his. Also, with Brady’s (Ben Hollingsworth) arrest and so much going on, he has seemingly begun to lean on alcohol to cope.

It’s clear that season 4 is going to be a whirlwind.

Here’s everything that happened at the end of season 3

Before season 4 premieres, we must recap everything that happened at the end of season 3. At the end of the last season, just as Jack was set to propose to Mel, she revealed her pregnancy. However, she shocked Jack when she explained that she was unsure if he was the father of her unborn baby.

Amid a breakup with Jack in the middle of season 3, Mel returned to LA, where she went through a round of IVF with an embryo she had created with her late husband, Mark (Daniel Gillies). Meanwhile, Jack was also dealing with the fallout of Charmine (Lauren Hammersly) and her new husband Todd (Patrick Sabongui), who seem intent on keeping Jack’s unborn twins from him.

Vernon “Doc” Mullins (Tim Matheson) is trying to decide what’s next with his declining health and a devastating car accident that has left his wife Hope (Annette O’Toole) in a coma. Elsewhere in Virgin River, Preacher (Colin Lawrence) is passed out in the woods after being lured to his death by an alleged friend of Paige’s (Lexa Doig), leaving Christopher (Chase Petriw) vulnerable.

Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) has been arrested for shooting Jack, much to Brie’s (Zibby Allen) horror. Finally, because he lied about enlisting in the Marines, Ricky (Grayson Maxwell Gurnsy) and Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) split.

‘Virgin River’ Season 4 will introduce some mysterious new cast members

There certainly won’t be any shortage of drama in season 3. In addition to what’s happening with some of our favs, we are also getting two new characters. Kai Bradbury has been cast Denny Cutler, Doc’s (Tim Matheson) long-lost grandson. “He shows up in Virgin River to forge a connection with the grandfather he just recently learned about,” his character description reads via TV Line. “But Denny comes bearing a dark secret.”

Also, Mark Ghanimé will portray Dr. Cameron Hayek, a “dashing new physician. Armed with eye-catching good looks, a razor-sharp intellect, and a smile that could light up the world, Cameron makes an immediate splash in town — especially with the ladies of Virgin River.”

