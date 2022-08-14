‘Virgin River’: Fans Can Expect a Brady-Centered Episode in Season 5

Virgin River is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Based on the book series by Robyn Carr, the show centers on Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a nurse and bartender. Since Virgin River is also the small town’s name, the series follows several central characters.

Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) is the town’s resident bad boy. Now in season 5, we are getting an episode all about him.

Brady and Jack could reconcile in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

Brady seemingly is finally on the right path. Now that he has been cleared as Jack’s shooter, he’s fully pursuing a romantic situation with Brie (Zibby Allen). Moreover, it appears he’s committed to remaining on the straight and narrow despite naysayers or people who may want to interfere.

We’re also hoping that he and Jack might reconcile in season 5. The men should have never fallen out, to begin with.

“It would be great to see him have a reconciliation with Jack,” Hollingsworth told TV Line of his character. “I think it’s long overdue. I would also love to see him reintegrate himself into the community of Virgin River and to depart from living on the fringe of the town and being kind of an outsider, to see him show up more at the community events. We started to see that when he showed up at the wedding.”

There will be a Brady-centered episode in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

Still, as much as Hollingsworth and the rest of us want Brady to be on the right path, he’s still going to need to deal with his new boss, the conniving but mysterious Melissa (Barbara Pollard).

Season 5 should be even more robust than season 4, and it looks like we’re going to see a Brady-centered episode.

“We’re doing some really ambitious stuff that you’ve never seen on Virgin River before,” Hollingsworth told TV Line. “There’s a really big episode for Brady that’s gonna be a lot of fun for me to play. I imagine there’s gonna be some friction between Mike and Brady as it seems like Brie and Mike have become closer and closer. I would expect there’s gonna be some sort of reconciliation possibly between Jack and Brady now that he’s exonerated, but you’ll have to wait and see.”

Brie and Brady won’t be getting married anytime soon

Speaking of Mike Valenzuela (Marco Grazzini), we’re still convinced that something is brewing there between the detective and Brie. In fact, Mike could be the reason Brie and Brady’s relationship hits a speedbump in the future.

Hollingsworth is already hinting at some possible turbulence ahead. “Marriage for Brady, I imagine, is a pretty big step and that commitment, too, for a guy like Brady who very much is independent — and Brie as well,” Hollingsworth told TV Line. “Both of them are very strong individuals. For them to go down the aisle, I think we need to see Jack and Mel get married first.”

